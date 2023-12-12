Nampa man receives federal prison sentence after child porn was found on Discord account





A Nampa man was sentenced to six years in federal prison for possessing child pornography two years after Idaho law enforcement discovered illegal material on his social media account.

U.S. District Judge Amanda K. Brailsford also sentenced Jordan Brown, 28, to 10 years of supervised release upon completion of his prison term once he gets out, U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho Josh Hurwit announced Tuesday.

The judge also ordered Brown to register as a sex offender and to pay $12,000 in restitution to “the victims in the images he possessed,” according to a Department of Justice news release.

The department said the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began investigating Brown in January 2021 after receiving a tip about his account on Discord, a social media and messaging application. The tip initially came from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The Idaho task force obtained a search warrant for Brown’s account and found “numerous files of child pornography” on it, the department said. The Department of Justice said that Brown later “admitted to receiving and viewing child pornography” during an interview with law enforcement.

The task force then obtained a second warrant to search Brown’s cellphone, which had evidence showing Brown had “distributed child pornography to others” and “engaged in online conversations with people who appeared to be juveniles,” officials said.

The case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a national initiative to combat child exploitation and abuse.

“As part of Project Safe Childhood, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho and the Idaho Attorney General’s Office partner to marshal federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims,” the department said.