Nampa man sentenced after firing gun at police. Incident caused ‘hall check’ for schools

An 18-year-old Nampa man will spend at least three years in prison after he fired a gun toward a police officer last year.

Jaden Martinez fled police officers attempting to detain him on a warrant near the 1900 block of 1st Street in Nampa in September, leading to a police pursuit.

“Martinez made a slight left around a fence and as he turned, I could see something in his hands,” Brian Jones, Nampa Police Department sergeant, wrote in an affidavit. “I then heard a gunshot and saw a plume of dirt pop up approximately 10 feet in front of me.”

The shot did not hit any officers and police reported no injuries, according to a Nampa Police Department news release in September.

Martinez was charged with felony assault or battery of a police officer for “creating a well-founded fear in Officer Jones that such violence was imminent,” as well as four additional charges, which were later dismissed, according to court documents.

He initially pleaded not guilty to all counts. In January, he changed his plea to guilty on the felony assault or battery of an officer. Third District Judge Davis VanderVelde sentenced Martinez on March 29, with three years fixed in prison and seven years indeterminate, meaning he won’t be eligible for parole until serving three years.

Two nearby schools, Park Ridge Elementary and Endeavor Elementary, implemented a hall check while police searched for Martinez last year. During a hall check, students return to classrooms and continue with classroom activities while exterior and interior doors are locked, according to the Nampa School District website.

After officers located Martinez and took him into custody, they said Martinez made statements that “didn’t make any sense” and indicated that he believed police were “trying to kill him,” according to the affidavit.

The Nampa man’s four dismissed charges were use of a deadly weapon in commission of a felony, resisting or obstructing arrest, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use.