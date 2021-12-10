Nampa man sentenced to more than 4 years in federal prison for gun-possession charges

A Nampa man was sentenced to more than four years in prison for possessing an unregistered firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to a Thursday news release.

Paul Clements, 58, will spend 51 months in federal custody for the charges.

On April 27, 2019, police responded to a call about a “disoriented” man having vehicle trouble in Canyon County, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho. Clements was found by a pickup truck with the hood up and subsequently arrested on outstanding warrants.

In the truck, police found a sawed-off shotgun, which Clements was prohibited from possessing due to a previous felony burglary conviction, the release said. The shotgun was also not registered under Clements’ name, which is required under the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

Clements was on probation for the burglary when the gun was found.

He pleaded guilty to both charges on Sept. 13.

Clements was sentenced by Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill and also ordered to serve three years of supervised release following his prison time.