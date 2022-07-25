Nampa man shot, killed by neighbor after he caused an ‘unprovoked disturbance’

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

A man fatally shot his 32-year-old neighbor in Nampa after he allegedly caused an “unprovoked disturbance” in the shooter’s yard, the Nampa Police Department said.

At 10:07 a.m. Saturday, Nampa Dispatch received a call that a man was attacking the caller’s husband in their yard, according to a news release from Nampa police. During the call, the wife said her husband shot the man, police said.

Nampa officers arrived on the scene and found the man with a single gunshot wound. An officer performed CPR on the man until emergency personnel arrived, the release said. EMS continued the life-saving efforts and took the man to a local hospital, where he died.

Nampa police haven’t made any arrests and said that “all involved parties are cooperating fully,” according to the release.

Nampa police spokesperson Carmen Boeger told the Idaho Statesman by phone that “it does not sound like there are going to be any charges.” The case was sent to the Canyon County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for review, and the investigation is ongoing, the release said.

Authorities did not initially release any of the parties’ names, and Boeger said the department likely wouldn’t release names later on.