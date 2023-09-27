Nampa man shot, taken to hospital, arrested. Meridian man charged in shooting

A 46-year-old Nampa man was shot and later arrested by the Nampa Police Department on Monday afternoon, and a 22-year-old Meridian man was also arrested in the incident.

Police responded to a call at 2:14 p.m. on Monday from a hospital reporting that a man was being treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to a Nampa press release. Detectives learned that the shooting occurred near the 1200 block of 13th Avenue South in Nampa, and upon the man’s release from hospital, he was arrested on drug trafficking and weapons charges, the release said.

The investigation also led to the arrest of the Meridian man, identified as the suspect in the Nampa man’s shooting. He was taken into custody without incident in Ada County, according to the release, and charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; exhibition or use of a deadly weapon; a probation violation; and aggravated battery with a gang enhancement.