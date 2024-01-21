Nampa pedestrian dies at hospital after hit-and-run incident; police seek public’s help

Police began investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Nampa on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a dispatch report that a pedestrian had been hit by a car about 12:48 a.m. in the 300 block of Second Street South, according to a Nampa Police Department news release.

The caller told the dispatcher that the driver had “fled the scene,” police said.

The 30-year-old victim from Nampa was brought to a Boise-area hospital, where she died from her injuries, according to police. Law enforcement have not released her name.

The department asked anyone who witnessed or was in the area of the crash to contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677 or 343.cops.com.