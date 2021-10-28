Nampa Police announce arrest warrant for suspect in fatal September shooting

A little over a month after the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old in Nampa, an arrest warrant has been issued for a Philadelphia man charged with second-degree murder and myriad other crimes, according to a news release from the Nampa Police Department.

Christopher Williams, 21, is accused of killing Idaho man James Chantz, who was shot in the 300 block of W. Orchard Avenue on Sept. 16 and died a few days later. Williams was arrested in Utah the morning after the shooting and initially charged on suspicion of driving under the influence, eluding police and battery, before being officially tied to the Nampa case.

He is still being held in Box Elder County, Utah.

Along with the murder charge, the arrest warrant for Williams lists one count of robbery; two counts of burglary; nine counts of grand theft; one count of having financial card and forgery devices; and one count of destruction of evidence. The bond amount is $5 million.