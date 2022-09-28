Nampa police arrest ‘armed and dangerous’ man, nearby schools released from lockdown

The Nampa Police Department on Wednesday afternoon said officers arrested an 18-year-old man they had described earlier as “armed and dangerous,” a situation that led to the lockdown of a pair of schools.

“The male is described as an adult, 18 years old, light complexion, 6’, thin build, unknown shirt, possibly black, jeans,” police said in their initial social media post.

Police updated the information at 3:15 p.m. and revealed that at least two Nampa schools, Park Ridge Elementary and Endeavor Elementary, had been put on lockdown as a precaution. The schools are less than 2 miles away from where the suspect was being pursued, near the 1900 block of 1st Street N.

“Anyone coming or going to the school will be restricted,” police said before arresting the suspect. “This is for safety reasons. ... Please be patient as we work to make sure you children are safe. There have been NO threats at the schools.”

With the suspect in custody, Nampa police asked for more patience to get things back to normal.

A police spokesperson said more information would be released regarding what charges the man faces.

“Phone calls to the schools and dispatch will probably slow things down,” police said on social media. “PLEASE be patient! It will take some time to relay messages and follow procedures.”