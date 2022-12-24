Nampa police arrest California man who allegedly kidnapped woman

A California man was arrested Friday morning after allegedly kidnapping a woman out of state and bringing her to a Nampa hotel, police said.

At 8:30 a.m., the Nampa Police Department said officers responded a text-to-911 message from a woman reporting she was being held against her will. Police said they located her at a motel in the 1300 block of W. Industrial Road.

The 29-year-old woman told police that she was kidnapped and brought to Idaho from out of state. Police said in a press release that she was being held by an adult male, and as the two were leaving, they arrested 40-year-old Emiliano Ramos on charges of first-degree kidnapping, rape and aggravated assault. Ramos is in custody at the Canyon County jail.

Police said the victim knew the suspect, and is now safe. Detectives are in the process of reuniting her with family, police said in the release.