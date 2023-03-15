Nampa police arrest fugitive man, deploy gas to arrest woman during 5-hour standoff

Nampa police arrested two people during a 5-hour standoff Monday afternoon, the agency said in a news release.

At about 2:30 p.m., Nampa police located 35-year-old federal fugitive Adam A. Gomez in a trailer on the 3300 block of East Sherman Avenue.

Gomez, of Nyssa, Oregon, had a federal “no bond” warrant related to weapons charge. Nampa police said he fled out of the rear of the trailer and was taken into custody without further incident. Gomez is in custody at the Ada County Jail on a federal fugitive hold.

Tessa R. Grove, 34, retreated into the trailer and refused to surrender. According to the news release, Grove fired multiple rounds while inside and burrowed into the ceiling of an adjacent house on the same property.

Authorities said they negotiated with Grove for nearly 5 hours before deploying gas into the residence and taking her into custody.

Grove is in custody at the Canyon County Jail on four outstanding warrants, with other charges pending.

“This incident could have ended very differently,” Nampa Police Chief Joe Huff said in the press release. “Two wanted felons barricaded themselves in a Nampa home, and one shot at the police. The resources required to keep the community and first responders safe were significant.”

Huff thanked the police department’s partners involved in the incident, including the U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Probation Services, Canyon County Paramedics and the Nampa Fire Department.