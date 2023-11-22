Nampa police arrest man accused of sexually exploiting child, warn of more victims

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

A Nampa man has been charged with two felonies after police alleged that he sexually exploited a child, according to a news release from the Nampa Police Department.

Nampa officers arrested William Walls, 51, on Tuesday after executing a search warrant in the 1000 block of South Ivy Street, the news release said. He was charged with sexual exploitation of a child by electronic means and felony video voyeurism by installing or permitting the use of an imaging device without mutual consent, according to online court records.

Police said they are concerned that there could be other victims, and they said that anyone whose child has been in direct contact or “in the care” of Walls should contact Nampa Detective Ellie Scott at 208-475-5708. People also can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at at 208-343-2677.

Walls was booked into the Canyon County jail, where he remained as of Wednesday afternoon, online jail records showed.