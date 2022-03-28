Nampa police arrest one suspect in Feb. 28 killing, can’t find second. Victim identified

One month after a man was fatally shot in Nampa, police announced Monday that they had arrested a suspect. They are still trying to locate a second man they believe to be involved.

Early on Feb. 28, witnesses heard gunshots coming from an apartment in the 3800 block of Garrity Boulevard, the Nampa Police Department told the Idaho Statesman last month. Responding paramedics entered the home to find a man dead.

On Monday, police said in a news release that the victim was Gerardo Quintero, 39, of Ontario, Oregon.

Pedro Gabriel Archuleta, 21, was arrested by the Parma Police Department on Sunday night on charges of second-degree murder, according to a Nampa PD news release. Archuleta also was charged with possession of an illegal substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Police identified 25-year-old Devin Alapati Jones, of Meridian, as a second suspect in the case. They said a warrant has been issued for his arrest for allegedly aiding and abetting second-degree murder, and police said the public should consider Jones “armed and dangerous.”

He is described as Asian or a Pacific Islander with black hair, brown eyes and piercings in both ears. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, and has tattoos that include a letter P on the right side of his face and a gun on his left forearm. He has an unknown tattoo on his right forearm.

Anyone with information on Jones is asked to call Nampa Police Dispatch at 208-465-2257, option two. Those with possible information on the killing can call 208-468-4401 or email npdcrimetips@cityofnampa.us.

