Nampa police arrest second suspect in February killing just days after he was named

A 25-year-old Meridian man was arrested Wednesday on charges connected to a fatal shooting in February in Nampa, police said.

Devin Alapati Jones was arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting murder in the second degree, according to a release from the Nampa Police Department. Pedro Gabriel Archuleta, 21, was arrested by the Parma Police Department on Sunday on charges of second-degree murder in the killing of an Oregon man.

Jones was identified by police earlier this week.

Early on Feb. 28, witnesses heard gunshots coming from an apartment in the 3800 block of Garrity Boulevard, the Nampa Police Department told the Idaho Statesman last month. Responding paramedics entered the home to find a man dead. That man was identified as Gerardo Quintero, 39, of Ontario.

Jones is now in custody at the Ada County Jail, according to the release.

“We are proud of the partnerships we have with surrounding law enforcement. Together we can accomplish so much,” Nampa Police Chief Joe Huff said in the release.