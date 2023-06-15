Nampa police arrest underage driver on suspicion of DUI. Crash sends 2 minors to hospital

The Nampa Police Department arrested a juvenile driver after police said he was driving under the influence when he crashed his car into a semi-truck, sending two underage passengers to the hospital.

At 6:13 a.m. Thursday, police dispatch received several 911 calls reporting a collision in the 900 block of 12th Avenue South, near downtown Nampa, according to a news release from the department. The driver of the vehicle wasn’t injured, but both passengers were taken to a hospital by ambulance.

One of the passengers sustained “non-life-threatening injuries” but the other had “life-altering injuries,” the release said.

Police said they arrested the driver on suspicion of aggravated DUI and took him to the Canyon County Juvenile Detention Center.

No names were released.

“This tragic incident serves as a serious reminder to not drink and drive,” the department said in the news release. “We would also like to remind parents of young drivers to sit down and have conversations about alcohol, impaired and distracted driving, and the many options available if they choose to drink.”