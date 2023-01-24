Nampa police believe same suspect is behind robbery at credit union, stolen vehicle

The Nampa Police Department is investigating a stolen-vehicle report and a robbery that took place Tuesday morning, and believes that the crimes are related.

Police received a call at about 9 a.m. from a resident in the 600 block of 6th Street S. who reported their vehicle was stolen as they were warming it up in front of their home, according to a news release. The vehicle was found abandoned in a parking lot.

At 9:10 a.m., a credit union in the 200 block of 3rd Avenue S. called 911 to report that a bank deposit bag containing cash had been stolen from a customer by an unknown male. Witnesses at the credit union described the suspect as a male with dark complexion, about 5-foot-2, with a “thin build.” Camera footage showed the suspect in a dark hoodie, a black face mask, black or green camo pants and red shoes.

Police said they suspect that the man who took the deposit bag is also who stole the car, and they urged residents to be vigilant in winter weather.

“The Nampa Police Department wants to remind community members to never give criminals the opportunity to take your vehicle by leaving it warming up unlocked and/or unattended,” police said in the release. “Thieves are looking for this opportunity.”

Anyone with information about the crimes or suspect may call CrimeStoppers, where you can remain anonymous, at 208-343-COPS, or leave a tip at www.343COPS.com.