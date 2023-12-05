Nampa police investigate pair of crashes, including one that killed bicyclist

A collision between a pickup truck and a bicyclist Tuesday morning left one person dead in Nampa, and an accident later in the day between a vehicle and a motorcycle in the city resulted in at least one injury.

Police officers, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the crash involving a pickup and an electric bicycle at 6:17 a.m. in the 16000 block of North Merchant Way in Nampa, according to the Nampa Police Department.

The man on the bike was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Nampa Police Department has not released the victim’s identity and said it will wait until his family has been notified. Law enforcement said it is continuing to investigate the crash and has very few details.

At about 4 p.m., Nampa police said emergency responders were assisting at a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle at 16th Ave. North and Garrity Boulevard.

“Traffic is moving slow through the area, expect delays and avoid the area if possible,” the department said on social media.

Police referred to it as an “injury crash” in the post.