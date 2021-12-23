Nampa Police investigate shooting that hospitalized one man Wednesday. Suspect arrested

Nampa Police are investigating a Wednesday morning shooting that sent one man to a hospital, and they have taken a suspect into custody.

Officers responded shortly after 11:27 a.m. Wednesday to the 600 block of S. Olive Street, in south Nampa, after reports of shots fired, according to a news release.

When police arrived, officers located an adult man who had been shot but was able to walk around and converse with police, according to the news release. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive his injuries, police said.

A second man was arrested Wednesday “in the vicinity of the shooting,” the release said.

Early Wednesday afternoon, about an hour after the gunshots, a woman told police that she had been grazed by a bullet. She was treated by Canyon County paramedics.

“There are no further related threats to the community,” the release said.

Two nearby schools — Nampa High School and Centennial Elementary School — were placed on hall check for around 30 minutes, meaning that classes continued but the school was otherwise locked down, according to Carmen Boeger, a spokesperson for the Nampa Police Department.

Police are asking residents with any information to call 208-468-4401.