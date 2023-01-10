Nampa police investigating homicide after dead body found in apartment

The Nampa Police Department is investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead in an apartment.

Nampa Dispatch received a 911 call around 8:40 p.m. Monday reporting the Nampa woman was dead in an apartment in the 1800 block of First Street North, according to a news release from the police department. The 911 caller and others had gone into the apartment because they hadn’t heard from the woman for “several days,” police said.

The woman hasn’t been identified by police, as her family is being notified.

Nampa detectives are investigating the case by “following up on leads and persons of interest” and said in the news release they hadn’t identified a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call 208-343-2677 or visit Crime Stoppers’ website at 343cops.com.