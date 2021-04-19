Nampa police are investigating a Sunday stabbing, asking for public’s help

Police are investigating a Sunday stabbing in Nampa that left two men injured and are asking for any witnesses to come forward.

At around 10 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to a business in the 2100 block of Cassia Street after hearing of a disturbance, according to a news release from the Nampa Police Department.

When police arrived, they found that a 19-year-old Caldwell man and a 27-year-old Nampa man were injured after a stabbing took place at the business. The Caldwell man had cuts to his arm and the Nampa man suffered puncture wounds, according to police, who said they recovered a knife at the scene.

Both men were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the stabbing and the events leading up to it. Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward. If you or someone you know witnessed the incident or gathered video, please call Nampa Police Detective Tim Onofrei at 208-475-5708.

To send an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677) or leave a tip online at www.343COPS.com.