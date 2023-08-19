Nampa police searching for hit-and-run suspect after collision left man injured

The Nampa Police Department is searching for a suspect after a hit-and-run incident left a 29-year-old man with serious injuries.

About 10:50 p.m. Friday, the department’s dispatch received a 911 call reporting that the Nampa man had been hit by a car and the suspect had fled the scene, according to a news release from the department. The incident occurred in the 16000 block of North Franklin Boulevard.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said they believe the suspect’s vehicle is a medium-sized passenger car that likely has been damaged in the front from striking the pedestrian. A witness told police that the suspect fled on North Franklin Boulevard toward Birch Lane.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho at 208-343-2677 or submit an online tip at 343cops.com. The tips can be anonymous and there might be an opportunity to earn a reward.

Police are also asking anyone who might have cameras in the area to review their footage and contact the department if they find anything that could help the investigation.

“If you were involved in this hit-and-run crash, or if you have information, please do the right thing and contact Crime Stoppers,” the release said.