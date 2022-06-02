Nampa Police seek help locating missing teenager from Boise area

The Nampa Police Department announced Thursday that it is seeking help locating a missing teenager.

Alexis Rose Stace, 13, lives in Garden City but has ties to Nampa, according to a tweet by Nampa Police. Alexis is 4 feet 9 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She has a cross tattoo on her left thumb, police said.

Anyone with information should contact their local law enforcement agency, the tweet said.