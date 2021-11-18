Nampa resident charged with murder in connection with suspicious death in Idaho

A Treasure Valley resident has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a fellow Nampa man who was found unconscious in a driveway in Caldwell, according to the Nampa Police Department.

Tomas Pina Sarmiento, 25, of Nampa, was arrested on Friday, according to a news release issued by police Wednesday. He has been charged with murder, first-degree kidnapping and felony destruction of evidence, according to court records.

Luis Garcia, 22, was reported missing by his family on Nov. 5, according to police. A day later, the Caldwell Police Department found Garcia unconscious in a driveway on the 1400 block of Boise Avenue in Caldwell with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital, where police said he died “from what was determined as blunt force trauma.”

In a news release earlier this month, authorities said Garcia’s family members had received information that he “had been possibly kidnapped by two unknown males.” according to a release. The investigation is ongoing.