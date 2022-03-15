Nampa School District gets new trustee after resignation of former board member

The Nampa School District’s board on Monday selected a new trustee to replace a board member who resigned earlier this year.

Marco Valle, who was chosen out of three finalists, will serve as the district’s Zone 2 trustee. Valle will replace Mike Kipp, who resigned in January. Valle will be sworn in next month.

In his application, Valle said he is a concerned citizen who “believes in forward progress and a proactive approach to the success of our children.” He described himself as a problem solver and someone who looks at things from a different perspective.

He said his vision for the role included partnering with companies to provide vocational training, developing relationships with charter schools to “align our vision and meet the needs of our students,” teaching students about safety and prioritizing the mental health of students.

“It’s not a question of being conservative, or Republican, or Democrat; it’s a question of serving our kids,” Valle told the board after being selected. “Sometimes I speak too loud, but I am very passionate and I will hold people accountable to what they say. And I hope people will hold me accountable.”

After Valle is sworn in, four of the five trustees on the Nampa school board will have assumed their roles this year.

Nampa faced series of resignations

When Kipp announced his resignation in January, he said he was grateful to have served as a trustee and to have received support from people in the district and the community. But he said his time in the position was difficult.

“The majority of my time in office has been tumultuous and challenging due to the global pandemic,” he wrote. “I am stepping down because I am weary, tired, and due to the toll this service has taken on my family and me.”

Kipp faced a failed recall effort last year. The effort stemmed from parents who were upset with his positions on COVID-19 learning protocols, including his vote to continue with remote learning, the Idaho Press reported at the time.

About a week after Kipp resigned, former Superintendent Paula Kellerer announced she would also be leaving her role.

Kellerer said in her resignation letter that the school board and superintendent need to create a vision that puts children first, but sometimes “values and deeply held individual beliefs are too far apart.”

Gregg Russell, who served as assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, was named interim superintendent last month.

After the resignations, parents and teachers worried about what it could mean for the district and encouraged the board to work to listen to everyone, not just those who agreed with them.

Becca Savransky covers education for the Idaho Statesman in partnership with Report for America. The position is partly funded through community support. Click here to donate.