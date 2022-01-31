Nampa school trustee resigns, says pandemic fights diminished focus on students

A Nampa School District board member has resigned, saying he was “weary” and “tired” after serving in the position throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a resignation letter, first reported by Idaho News 6 (KIVI-TV), Michael Kipp wrote that he was grateful to have served as a trustee and to have received support from people in the district and the community. But his time in the position was difficult, he said.

“The majority of my time in office has been tumultuous and challenging due to the global pandemic,” the Zone 2 trustee wrote. “I am stepping down because I am weary, tired, and due to the toll this service has taken on my family and me.”

Kipp faced a failed recall effort last year. The effort stemmed from parents who were upset with his positions on COVID-19 learning protocols, including his vote to continue with remote learning, the Idaho Press reported at the time.

In his resignation letter, Kipp said that advocating for students was a worthy cause and that he served in the role to the best of his ability.

“However, at some point along the way, it felt as if the arguments about a global pandemic (and even its legitimacy) had diminished our focus on student achievement. That was discouraging and even demoralizing,” he wrote.

Kipp said he hoped the remaining trustees, most of whom assumed office earlier this month, would focus their energy on issues including student achievement and learning loss stemming from the pandemic. Students, he said, should always be the focus of the decisions trustees make, and board members should also work to provide support to more vulnerable learners, such as students with disabilities and students experiencing homelessness.

Three trustees took office in January on Nampa’s five-person board after winning seats in November’s election. All three — Tracey Pearson, Brook Taylor and Jeff Kirkman — made their positions against mask mandates clear when running.

Kipp’s term expires in December 2023. The Nampa school board will be tasked with replacing him. Under Idaho law, a board vacancy is declared at a regular or special board meeting, and trustees then have 90 days to appoint someone to fill the seat.

Becca Savransky covers education for the Idaho Statesman in partnership with Report for America. The position is partly funded through community support. Click here to donate.