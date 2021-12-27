Nampa teen faces felony charges after man with apparent gunshot wound found dead in Star

A 19-year-old Nampa man has been charged with felony counts of assisting in a suicide and destruction of evidence after a man was found dead in a Star park, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

Dakota Travis Honeycutt was arrested in Nampa early Monday morning and placed in custody in the Canyon County Jail, according to a post on the Ada County Sheriff’s Office website.

The man who was found dead in Hunter’s Creek Park was identified as 48-year-old Kevin Hunt, according to the Ada County Coroner’s Office news release Monday.

A citizen found Hunt’s body on a sidewalk in Hunter’s Creek Park around 9 a.m. Sunday, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was pronounced dead at 10:30 a.m. that day. Investigators determined Hunt died from a gunshot wound.

Hunt was by himself and his car was not at the park, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“Investigators eventually determined Honeycutt was living at Hunt’s Nampa-area apartment and might be driving Hunt’s car,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote.

Honeycutt was arrested after he was interviewed. He told investigators he drove Hunt to the park Saturday night, watched Hunt shoot himself around 9 p.m. and disposed of the gun before returning to the Nampa apartment Saturday night, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Star Police found the gun where Honeycutt said he got rid of it Saturday night, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Honeycutt will return to Ada County to make his initial court appearance on the two felony charges later this week. Additional charges are possible.