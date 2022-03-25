Nampa woman, 19, pleads guilty to first-degree murder in Washington man’s killing

A 19-year-old Nampa woman has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of a Washington state man.

Eava June-McCarthy admitted to shooting and killing Gamaliel Nava Garzon, 42, as part of a plea agreement, according to court records. June-McCarthy also stabbed Nava Garzon in the eye.

In exchange for the agreement, an additional charge — one count of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence — will be dismissed, records show. June-McCarthy is also asking that any language stating the murder was premeditated be dismissed.

According to court records, June-McCarthy — potentially with another person — initially visited Nava Garzon to rob him. Under Idaho law, if someone commits a killing while in the process of or attempt of a burglary, it is considered first-degree murder.

KTVB previously reported that June-McCarthy alleged Nava Garzon had raped her when she was younger, which is why she shot him, according to Ada County prosecutors. There hasn’t been evidence of a rape presented, and a search of Nava Garzon in Washington’s court records showed no criminal history.

Police have confirmed that the two knew each other, according to a Boise Police Department news release.

Although prosecutors and June-McCarthy’s attorneys have agreed to the plea deal, District Judge Michael Reardon still has the discretion to ignore its terms.

June-McCarthy, who is in custody at the Ada County Jail, is expected to be sentenced June 27. First-degree murder carries a sentence of at least 10 years in prison and up to life.