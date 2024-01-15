Nan Kirlin: How will you spend MLK Day

Martin Luther King Jr. would have been 95 years old today, had he been able to live out his life. As things go here in the United States of America, gun violence has a place in our past, is present, and will be in our future. Even though we attribute many of Dr. King’s legacy to civil rights, he can also be associated with environmental rights, now referred to as the environmental justice movement. So what exactly is environmental justice and how does this play into our environmental and our current climate issues? Environmental justice can be defined as the study of the anthropogenic (human) impact of environmental degradation on human communities especially those marginalized in our society.

Scholars point to four things that indicate Dr. King was an advocate for our environment as well as justice.

In 1964, Dr. King joined in a sanitation workers’ strike, protesting the polluted and hazardous conditions, the toxic chemicals and dangerous equipment to which sanitation workers were exposed. According to former Attorney General Eric Holder, people of color were the most at risk for this dangerous and dirty work. It was while at this strike in Memphis that Dr. King was shot.

Dr. King paved the way for environmental justice movement. Many of the strategies that were used to outline civil rights have been used for more environmental justice awareness. The use of peaceful protests and lawsuits have moved environmental awareness to the forefront.

Dr. King also indicated that segregation is harmful to all. It has been noted, especially in cities with deeply divided communities, pollution is more concentrated in the minority population. Take for example, the Flint Michigan recent water and lead issues, the most affected persons were people of color. It has been suggested that in less segregated communities, there is more of a voice for equity and fairness.

And, extremely interesting, the Martin Luther King Jr. day is a federal holiday that is observed nationally as a day of service. Dr. King was not one who missed an opportunity to lead as well as participate in all things to better our human condition. And this Monday, we will observe a national day of service. How will you observe this day?

Gaston County is blessed with such natural beauty and diversity. Maybe this is the day you and your family or your neighbors pick up litter in your neighborhood. In the greys of winter, litter is even more visible and unsightly. We also know that litter begets litter… if an area is clean, a littering-prone individual may not want to be that “guy” that first litters but is that “guy’ who will contribute to an already soiled spot. We also know that with the recent rains, storm water rushes into the storm drains, and with that amount of water flows any excess trash, bags, straws, cups and lids. And you guessed it… adding more plastic pollution to our water system.

Maybe this is that day you commit to being a better environmental steward, defining your recycling habits and establishing routines for easier recycling. Remember, you can all but eliminate you household trash burden by recycling cardboard, paper board boxes, the plastic sleeves inside cereal boxes, plastic bottles and jars with necks, all mixed paper (except shredded paper), aluminum cans and clean aluminum pans, steel cans, glass bottles and jars and of course, plastic films including grocery bags. Make this MLK Day a day that you serve your hometown environment.

Nan Kirlin is the recycling coordinator for Gaston County.

