Nancy's back, back again

Incoming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-CA, surrounded by children and grandchildren of lawmakers, raises her hand at the closing of the opening of the 116th Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 3, 2019.

Hey Short Listers! A historic new Congress convened today, but you're still stuck with the same Short List editors as yesterday. Mabinty Quarshie and Mary Bowerman are here to bring you the most interesting news of the day.

New Democratic House tells Trump: It's a new day around here

Democrats took the House back as the 116th Congress convened Thursday. And the new freshman and senior Democrats alike are wasting no time talking about what's next. Here's a look at what sets the new Congress apart, and what members plan to do in 2019:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to go to battle with President Donald Trump: Pelosi, who took the gavel as House speaker Thursday, said she has a laundry list of items she wants to address with the president. From immigration to Trump's tax returns, she says the president can expect a "different world" from the first two years of his presidency when the GOP controlled both chambers of Congress.

Pelosi, who took the gavel as House speaker Thursday, said she has a laundry list of items she wants to address with the president. From immigration to Trump's tax returns, she says the president can expect a "different world" from the first two years of his presidency when the GOP controlled both chambers of Congress. Look closely: This Congress is different than ever before: Several freshman Congress members made history with their victories in the midterms, recording significant "firsts" for minorities and women in American politics. Among the historic accomplishments: the youngest woman to be elected to Congress, and the first Palestinian-American woman elected to the House.

Several freshman Congress members made history with their victories in the midterms, recording significant "firsts" for minorities and women in American politics. Among the historic accomplishments: the youngest woman to be elected to Congress, and the first Palestinian-American woman elected to the House. Democrats have big plans to change the House through new rules: From allowing headscarves to be worn on the House floor to tougher ethics rules, things are going to look a little different in the House in 2019.

A disease that killed Amish babies may offer a glimpse into future medicine

In insular Amish communities, children are often the victims of biological chance, suffering from rare genetic conditions that stem from interwoven family trees. Surprisingly, the type of care medically complex Amish children receive is likely the future of medicine for the wider population. In Delaware, the Millers have had three children die of a rare disorder that doctors at one time didn't have a name for. Nothing doctors tried could save John David or Carolyn or Martha Ann Miller. But can they save cousin Grace?

Real quick:

A first: China lands on the 'dark' side of the moon

China landed on the far side of the moon Thursday, "a first for humanity and an impressive accomplishment," as NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine tweeted. So what does it look like? A photo taken at 11:40 a.m. by China's Chang'e 4 spacecraft shows a small crater and a barren surface — not so dark after all. The far side features more craters, some of which are the size of small countries, space.com noted. The move aims to show off China's growing space ambitions to the U.S. and Russia, but the Chinese might get some food out of it, too: The craft carried six live species from Earth, including potatoes with plans to form a mini-biosphere.

And the Golden Globe goes to …

Move over holiday season, it’s time to give out the precious metal. The 76th annual Golden Globes show airs this Sunday. The ceremony is the first major prize of award season, leading up to February’s Academy Awards. Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh had such a good time as presenters at September's Emmy ceremony that they’re hosting the Globes. If you’re wondering why you should tune in we lay out five big reasons. Hint: Everyone’s got skin in this game. Who will win and who should win? USA TODAY predicts in the top movie categories.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nancy's back, back again