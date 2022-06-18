Nancy Cervantes, 30, was arrested after Alfredo Campa-Vasquez, 28, was fatally shot in East Topeka.

A woman is being held in the Shawnee County Jail after a man suffered a fatal gunshot wound early Saturday morning in the 700 block of S.E. Branner in Topeka. That area is shown in this photo taken Saturday afternoon, soon after the woman was booked into the Shawnee County Jail.

A Topeka woman was arrested after a Topeka man suffered a fatal gunshot wound early Saturday morning in the 700 block of S.E. Branner, police said.

Alfredo Campa-Vasquez, 28, was pronounced deceased at the scene, said Lt. Ronnie Connell of the Topeka Police Department.

Nancy P. Cervantes, 30, was booked at 1:45 p.m. Saturday into the Shawnee County Jail, where she was being held without bond late Saturday afternoon in connection with unintentional but reckless second-degree murder, according to jail records.

Formal charges hadn't been filed.

Police were called to the scene at 3:12 a.m., and subsequently investigated and arrested Cervantes, Connell said.

Further details weren't being released.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Arrest made in shooting death of Topekan in 700 block of S.E. Branner