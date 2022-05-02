PORTLAND, OR — It's been almost two weeks since prosecutors rested their case against romance novelist Nancy Crampton Brophy, who is charged in the killing her husband, Daniel Brophy, a popular chef and instructor at the Oregon Culinary Institute.

Crampton Brophy's lawyers expected to present their defense Monday, but the trial was postponed at least one more day, according to an official who wasn't authorized to speak on the court proceedings.

The official wouldn't share details of the second postponement other than to say that it's COVID-19 related. The first postponement, which was scheduled to end Monday, was called after someone connected to the trial tested positive.

It was not disclosed if the two postponements involved the same person.

The trial is now expected to resume Tuesday.

The prosecution rested its case on April 12 after 12 days of testimony in which it tried to prove that Crampton Brophy walked into the Oregon Culinary Institute on June 2, 2018, and shot her husband twice, killing him.

Nancy Crampton Brophy Murder Trial Postponed Again Because Of COVID-19 originally appeared on the Beaverton Patch