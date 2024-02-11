Nancy Fidler: Remembering Cora

Cora was my mother’s part-time housekeeper during the 1950s. Mom would meet her at the Royal Oak train station every other week, after her ride in from the city. This luxury for us was a necessity for Cora; the 1950s brought along with it the tensions and limited opportunities for people of color.

Cora earned $10 a day for her work. In addition, Cora often looked after me and my younger brother while my mother took the opportunity to run errands without the kids underfoot. We loved just following Cora around the house watching and listening. When she was done, the house shined.

Cora always made the same favorite lunch — a grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, potato chips and a Coke with lots of ice. I was always right there with her sharing that joyful break as we chatted and laughed. I was 5 years old and her loving ways captured my imagination. She was the first African American I had ever met. I don’t remember noticing that her skin looked different from mine. She was Cora, the kind lady who helped my mom, made our lunch and sang to herself while she worked.

My dad was a Union man, joining the UAW at Chrysler. The '50s were a tough time for autoworkers in Detroit — layoffs and strikes came frequently. That meant when Dad didn’t work, Cora wasn’t with us. At first, my parents stretched her time out to once a month, but as longer layoffs increased, Cora found a full-time job elsewhere. I cried when Mom told me that Cora would not be back. I’m sure Mom did, too.

Mom sent Christmas cards to Cora over several years. One year, she heard back that Cora had been incarcerated for manslaughter. Apparently, a woman she worked for was killed during what was described as a fit of anger. Mom started sending her cards to the women's prison in Ionia. Sometime later, she heard back from Cora with a request. Cora said my mother was the only person she worked with who ever treated her with dignity and respect and she had one request. Would she write a personal character letter to the parole board for the hearing that would determine her early release?

Mom spent quite a bit of time on that letter. She couldn’t imagine that this hard-working woman who had meant so much to us over the years would ever harm anyone. And so she went about setting it right.

Cora was released and notified my mom of the board’s decision. As far as I know, Mom never heard from her again. My fond memories of Cora still remain.

The 1960s were known for their turbulent times. I can't help but think that the '50s set the stage. So many men came home from the war, it was a time of building families and prosperity — for some. Discrimination was rampant and racial tensions grew. The need for change exploded and culminated into the Civil Rights Movement of the '60s. It was in this time, at 17 years old, that Mom told me of Cora's incarceration. It crossed my mind that Cora's conviction may have been a result of her race. I'll never know for sure what happened to Cora, but I lost my childhood belief that all people are treated alike.

Mom was convinced when writing the parole board of Cora’s outstanding character and the fondness and trust, we all shared. And I am not that innocent little girl. I am richer for knowing Cora and living with the different realities we all experience in our shared humanity. I’ll never forget the lessons I learned from both Cora and my mom — and need to use them in these turbulent times.

— Nancy Fidler resides in Saline and is a member of Stronger Together Huddle, a group engaged in supporting and promoting the common good. She resides in Saline and can be reached at mcneil102@icloud.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Nancy Fidler: Remembering Cora