Nancy Mace Blasts Kevin McCarthy For Saying She Needs To 'Straighten Out Her Life'

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) on Monday blasted former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), calling him a “loser” and accusing him of trying to get her voted out of office.

During a Capitol Hill visit last week, McCarthy told reporters he hopes Mace gets the help she supposedly needs “to straighten out her life.”

“No one will stay working for her,” he said, according to The Hill. “You can’t have somebody who just flips and flops based upon what TV station she gets put on. You want someone who’s willing to work, and so I hope she gets that kind of help.”

Mace did not leave his dig unanswered, using McCarthy’s words to make a fundraising pitch to voters.

In a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, Mace said she needs support “for my campaign to hit back against the establishment, to hit back against corrupt D.C., to hit back against people like McCarthy.”

“He put our majority at risk,” she added. “He lied to the American people. He couldn’t even hold his speakership, because he’s a loser. So yeah, Kevin, I need help. I need help to raise money so I can hit back at you and your hand-picked opponent who’s now your puppet running in South Carolina against me.”

Mace didn’t name names, but she may have been referring to Catherine Templeton, one of the three Republicans challenging Mace in the GOP primary in South Carolina’s 1st District. Mace has previously described Templeton as McCarthy’s “puppet.”

Kevin McCarthy just can't help himself as I am living rent free in his head. He got one thing right, however; I do need help. I need your help to fight back against the corrupt DC establishment and their handpicked puppet. Chip in today >>https://t.co/yIo0S2PO55pic.twitter.com/Q9FLlHLEgV — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) February 19, 2024

Last year, McCarthy said he hadn’t expected Mace would join Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) in trying to oust him from the speakership. Mace was one of eight House Republicans to join Democrats in voting McCarthy out of the job in October. The following month, McCarthy told CNN that Mace didn’t deserve to win reelection.

Mace pushed back, saying she didn’t need McCarthy’s help to secure reelection.

“I know exactly how to raise money,” she told the network in November. “I know exactly how to run — women can run, and women can win, Kevin McCarthy — surprise.”

