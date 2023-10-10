Nancy Mace Wears ‘Scarlet Letter’ After McCarthy Vote

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) was spotted wearing a white T-shirt with a red letter “A” on it as she entered a closed doors candidate forum with the two contenders for Speaker of the House, Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) and Jim Jordan (R-OH). The shirt is believed to be connected to the 1850 novel, The Scarlet Letter, where protagonist Hester Prynne is condemned for giving birth despite not being married and is subsequently forced to wear a scarlet A for the rest of her life. When asked about what the letter stood for, Mace said it was her “scarlet letter,” perhaps alluding to the backlash she’s been getting after voting to oust Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) from House Speaker. Her vote came as a shock after McCarthy donated millions of dollars to Mace’s campaign. Her actions angered many of her fellow GOP colleagues. Mace has publicly supported Jim Jordan as the next speaker and announced that she plans to vote for him.

SC Rep. Nancy Mace is wearing a t-shirt with the letter “A” on it.



When asked what it stands for, she said it’s her “Scarlet letter.” pic.twitter.com/YQjieZ6w8O — Gary Grumbach (@GaryGrumbach) October 10, 2023

