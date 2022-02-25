Nancy Mace on winning re-election without Trump + Workforce housing on Hilton Head Island

Happy Friday! It’s Chase Karacostas.

Everyone should read this fascinating profile my colleague Caitlin Byrd did on Nancy Mace, who now faces a Trump-endorsed primary challenger despite Mace’s own support of the former president. Reporters from The New York Times, and The National Journal tweeted about the story online. The closely-watched Politico Playbook newsletter also mentioned Byrd’s story, showing how local journalism can have a national impact.

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., last year in Charleston, South Carolina. (Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images/TNS)

James Solomon, Henrie Monteith and Robert Anderson enroll at the Unversity of South Carolina in 1963 to become the first African-Americans to attend the school in 76 years.

Last Friday, the University of South Carolina’s board of trustees unanimously approved the creation of statues depicting Robert Anderson, Henrie Monteith Treadwell and James Solomon Jr. — three Black students who integrated USC in 1963, The State’s Lucas Daprile reports.

Treadwell was the first Black student to graduate from USC after Reconstruction, according to the university’s website. She and a granddaughter of James Solomon Jr., Ashlyn Solomon, were present at the Friday board meeting where the statues were approved.

“This statue is significant because it’s the first time the (board of trustees) has said, ‘We see you,’” Treadwell said. In prior visits to campus, Treadwell said she felt, despite her historic accomplishment, “like a ghost.”

“Now there is something tangible,” Treadwell said.

What’s next: The locations for the statues on campus as well as who will create them has yet to be decided. The school will conduct a national search for an artist.

A long discussion: The announcement of the statues comes a month after USC renamed a campus dorm for Celia Dial Saxon, a Black educator and Civil Rights advocate who taught in Columbia for 57 years. But last year, the school refused to rename buildings on campus named for segregationists, saying the state’s Heritage Act more or less barred it from doing so.

Hilton Head Island has given initial approval for officials to pursue building a workforce housing development on an old golf course owned by the town, The Island Packet’s Sam Ogozalek reports.

The workforce housing plan comes after local advocates sounded the alarm that the cost of living in the town was quickly surpassing wages for the hospitality workers needed to keep businesses functioning.

“What you are doing is so critical and so important to so many of your neighbors. We work with them at Deep Well every day, every week and some of the stories truly are heartbreaking, and they are not the American Dream,” said Sandy Gillis, executive director of the Deep Well Project, a nonprofit that assists those facing financial emergencies. “I am very excited to know that this council may be the council that doesn’t kick the can down the road.”

Final details for the plan remain in flux, from the cost of the plan to how to handle public pushback to whether the town will sell or lease the land to a developer.

Maria Pesce, the self-proclaimed “goose whisperer,” offers aid to a Canada goose in Surfside Beach. Pesce has been cited numerous times for feeding the geese, against town ordinance.

A local woman who has run afoul of Surfside Beach town laws in her efforts to protect Canadian geese has picked up a national ally, The Sun News’ Adam Benson reports.

Proudly self-proclaimed as the “goose whisperer,” Maria Pesce was cited last summer by police for feeding the birds, racking up several hundred dollars worth of fines over the past four years.

“There’s no goose problem in Surfside Beach,” Pesce said. “There’s a hater problem.”

New support: A California-based animal rights group, In Defense of Animals, has stepped in to help. The organization is calling on Surfside Beach leaders to draft a mitigation plan using non-lethal methods so the waterfowl can live harmoniously among residents.

The town won’t budge on its ban against feeding the geese, which Pesce said she was doing to get the geese to move away from dangerous areas like roads. However, several other solutions could resolve the problem.

This week, prosecutors argued a case against a Rock Hill man accused of murdering South Carolina rapper 18veno. The Herald’s Andrew Dys has been following the trial.

The case: Police say Christopher LaMont McCollough, 23, shot and killed 18veno, whose real name was Paul Harts, in January 2021. Harts was in Rock Hill to sell marijuana to McCollough the night he was killed, both prosecutors and defense lawyers said in court.

Harts made several rap YouTube and social media videos with hundreds of thousands of views before he was killed. Online videos and pictures show Harts posing with money and weapons.

Here’s what’s happened in the trial so far:

The trial began Tuesday. Prosecutors started their arguments by saying McCollough was attempting to rob Harts when Harts was shot and killed. The defense, however, said McCollough was threatened by Harts and the bullet that killed Harts was not fired by McCollough.

On Wednesday, lawyers said McCullough refused a guilty plea offered by the prosecution for a lesser charge and a maximum of 15 years in prison.

Thursday, the third day of the trial, another defendant in the case who was there at the time of the shooting said McCollough put a gun to his head prior to the shooting that killed Harts.

What’s next: The other defendant, Khalil Robinson, also had a gun in the car. Two bullets were involved in Harts’ killing, and the trial now hinges on who truly fired the shot that led to Harts’ death — Robinson or McCullough. Prosecutors rested their case Thursday, and it is now the defense’s turn to argue their case.

The Rev. Leo Woodberry, who heads a climate and environmental justice group, says communities with histories of poverty and environmental problems are in substantial need — and federal money approved under President Joe Biden’s administration can help.

But he fears many competing interests could siphon money away from disadvantaged communities he says need it most.

In particular, he worries about communities who have struggled to provide quality drinking water and have faced repeated flooding due to climate change.

“We have people who have been told they have to elevate their homes by the county or they won’t be eligible for flood insurance,’’ Woodberry said. “But a lot of these are low income people on a fixed income.’’

The State’s Sammy Fretwell looked at some of those communities Woodberry is concerned about, and where that federal money might go. Read his story here.

In an emotional court hearing, One-time “American Idol” contestant Caleb Kennedy will remain in jail after a circuit court judge declined to set bond Thursday in Kennedy’s DUI case involving a fatal crash until results of blood tests are completed by the State Law Enforcement Division.

After the judge denied bond to Kennedy on Thursday, Kennedy’s lawyer Ryan Beasley erupted, saying, “This is ridiculous, just because they don’t have their act together.”

Completely wild: A former North Carolina police chief facing more than 70 felony charges, who authorities believed had recently drowned, was arrested this week in Horry County, local police said.

The State’s Lyn Riddle found out that Whataburger, the Texas-based hamburger chain known for burgers so big two hands are needed to hold them, is looking for a site to build its first restaurant in South Carolina in the Upstate.

Gas prices are rising in Myrtle Beach. Weirdly, it’s good for tourism. I wrote about why.

