Nancy Pelosi addresses attack on her husband for 1st time on camera

Election mailers distributed by the nonprofit organization America First Legal Foundation are using a mock hiring ad to claim racial discrimination against Asians. The election mailers feature claims related to alleged racial discrimination against white and Asian Americans, and were sent out in North Carolina, Arizona, California, Michigan, Nevada, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia, according to Indy Week. Another mailer claims that “Biden And Left-Wing Radicals are engaged in widespread racial discrimination against whites and Asian Americans…even though it’s against the law.”