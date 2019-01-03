Nancy Pelosi's granddaughter steals the show as House elects her grandmother as speaker

Nancy Pelosi is the new Speaker of the House, but her granddaughter Bella stole the show Thursday on the House floor.

As her grandmother was sworn in again – the only woman to have ever served as House speaker – Bella couldn't hold her excitement in, and Twitter loved it.

She was spotted pumping her fists and clapping as the votes poured in for the California Democrat.

When it was Pelosi's turn to vote for herself, she took Bella's hand and the 9-year-old shouted "PELOSI" and jumped up and down.

As Pelosi took her oath of office, she invited all children to gather around her – and Bella was front and center.

Incoming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and her granddaughter attend the opening session of the 116th Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 3, 2019. More

this little girl is VERY EXCITED that people are voting for nancy pelosi pic.twitter.com/uApGGuabak — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 3, 2019

Nancy Pelosi's granddaughter jumps up and down, holding her grandmother's hand, as the California Democrat votes for herself as the next Speaker of the House. https://t.co/fBg4gwrQf2



WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/ddfsk7bjG4 pic.twitter.com/fdoCdsOVdt



— ABC News (@ABC) January 3, 2019

More: Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California is elected speaker of the House

More: Exclusive: Nancy Pelosi vows 'different world' for Trump with new Congress, no more 'rubber stamp'

Many on social media were excited for Bella's excitement.

Thank you to Bella for filling in for many of us today.



PELOSI! pic.twitter.com/kQkqROWFQs



— Kate (@kateward) January 3, 2019

One of Nancy Pelosi’s granddaughter, I believe, keeps running up to her and dancing. When someone near her voted for her she hugged her.



I am very emotional right now.



— Zoey Jordan Salsbury (@zoeyjsalsbury) January 3, 2019

If you look closely you'll see Nancy Pelosi's granddaughter Bella is wearing a pin that says "Madam Speaker." #116thCongress pic.twitter.com/5E2dBGx9bM — Beatrice-Elizabeth Peterson (@MissBeaE) January 3, 2019

Contributing: Nicole Gaudiano, Maureen Groppe and Deborah Barfield Berry. Follow Ryan Miller on Twitter @RyanW_Miller

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nancy Pelosi's granddaughter steals the show as House elects her grandmother as speaker