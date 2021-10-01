Nancy Pelosi bails on a vote for Biden's bipartisan infrastructure bill as House progressives launch full revolt

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 22, 2021. Pelosi discussed her reasons for rejecting two Republicans chosen by House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy to be on the committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. AP Photo/Scott J. Applewhite

Pelosi pulled a planned vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill on Thursday.

It deals a major setback to Biden's domestic agenda with Democratic rifts deepening.

Progressives launched a full revolt as moderates held up the social spending plan.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California pulled a vote on President Joe Biden's $550 billion infrastructure bill originally planned for Thursday. It's a major setback for Democrats as moderate and progressive feuds deepened over Biden's domestic agenda.

The vote was yanked after it became obvious that House Democratic leaders didn't have enough support to clear the bill and send it to Biden's desk. Despite a three-vote margin of error in the 220-212 chamber, Pelosi had predicted success and tried brushing aside the sizable hurdles before her.

"I'm only envisioning taking it up and winning it," she said at a Thursday press conference, adding, "you cannot tire, you cannot concede. This is the fun part."

House Democrats were advised that a vote could be rescheduled on Friday. The White House said Congressional Democrats would continue trying to resolve their wide-ranging differences as they negotiated a larger social spending bill capable of drawing support across the party.

"A great deal of progress has been made this week, and we are closer to an agreement than ever," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement. "But we are not there yet, and so, we will need some additional time to finish the work, starting tomorrow morning first thing."

The blow to Biden's agenda comes as progressives launched a full revolt after the California Democrat decoupled the bipartisan infrastructure bill from passage of the larger $3.5 trillion social spending plan earlier this week. The latter measure is aimed at ensuring tuition-free community college, affordable childcare, Medicare and Medicaid expansion, and a renewal of the child allowance among other measures.

Pelosi initially linked both bills and insisted they needed to move in tandem through the summer. But on Monday, she told House Democrats that lack of progress on the social spending package meant they had to approve the bipartisan infrastructure bill. She was trying to keep a pledge to House moderates to pass it this week.

The last few days of infighting underscore deep divides among Democrats on their spending priorities and the taxes they hope to levy on the wealthiest Americans and large corporations. Complicating matters are their potent but slim majorities in both chambers, affording Biden and Democratic leaders little room to maneuver.

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont had encouraged the brewing resistance in the House. "If there is a vote, I hope it loses," Sanders told Insider on Thursday.

Progressive anger escalated after moderate Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia issued a statement Thursday assailing the $3.5 trillion social spending plan as "the definition of fiscal insanity." House Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal told reporters soon after, as a result, progressives were digging in and around half of her 96-member caucus were prepared to derail the bill.

Still, House moderates chiefly led by Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey insisted the bill would prevail with "1000% certainty." After the vote was pulled, he tweeted "it ain't over yet!"

Other moderates were pressing for it to go ahead earlier in the day, even in the face of staunch liberal opposition. "If we let a big piece of the Biden agenda fall down, we can't blame the Republicans," Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas told Insider. "We control everything so it's important that we have that vote."

Progressive lawmakers said they held their ground after months of saying they would do so. "In Congress, we don't make predictions like this until we know we have the votes," Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota wrote on Twitter. "Some of us get this, others bluff & fall on their face."

"They should close this deal"

On Thursday, Manchin said he was seeking a $1.5 trillion social spending plan, less than half the amount that Democrats approved in a budget plan in August. He said any sum higher than that could cause the US to slip into an "entitlement-based society."

Many Democrats are fed up with Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona. The pair of centrists are pivotal votes in the 50-50 Senate, where Democrats cannot afford a single defection because they're employing a process called reconciliation. It requires only a simple majority vote for Democrats to skirt united GOP opposition, but all 50 Democratic senators must stick together for the gambit to succeed.

Manchin and Sinema both attended back-to-back meetings at the White House this week with Biden and his senior aides to discuss the size and scope of the plan. But there's little sign of a breakthrough in the talks.

"They've had their chance, they've made their case," Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, the number two Senate Democrat, told reporters on Thursday. "They should close this deal. Too much is at stake."

