Nancy Pelosi bizarrely thanks George Floyd for 'sacrificing' his life for justice

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeva Lange
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi characterized George Floyd's nine-minute-long murder at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin as a sacrifice "for justice," following the jury returning a guilty verdict on Tuesday evening.

"Thank you George Floyd for sacrificing your life for justice," Pelosi said at a press conference with the Congressional Black Caucus, adding that "because of you and because of thousands, millions of people around the world who came out for justice, your name will always be synonymous for justice."

Needless to say, many others did not agree with Pelosi's assessment that Floyd's killing by a police officer makes his name "synonymous for justice." In the tense hour before the verdict was read in Minneapolis, writer Geraldine DeRuiter pointed out on Twitter that "the fact that [Chauvin] committed murder and it was filmed and we're on edge wondering if he will be found guilty is just ... a lot." Vice President Kamala Harris had further observed, prior to the verdict, that regardless of the outcome, the ruling in the trial "will not heal the pain that existed for generations."

Additionally, the ACLU noted that Chauvin's verdict marks the first time in Minnesota state history that "a white police officer has been held accountable for killing a Black man."

More stories from theweek.com
All 40 movies nominated for an Oscar this year, ranked
The new HBO show you won't be able to stop watching
Bad Bunny's 2022 tour sold out. Does this mean concerts are back?

Recommended Stories

  • ‘The world is watching’: The fight for Minneapolis police reform after Derek Chauvin’s murder conviction

    Derek Chauvin may have been found guilty of murder, but the people of Minneapolis say true justice is much bigger than one court decision

  • LaMelo Ball cleared by Hornets to return from wrist fracture to basketball activities

    Ball's expected return resets the Rookie of the Year race and Charlotte's playoff hopes.

  • Biden on Floyd trial: Praying for 'right verdict'

    President Joe Biden said Tuesday he is praying for the "right verdict" in the murder trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, charged in the death of George Floyd. (April 20)

  • Nancy Grace: 'I believe' George Floyd incident was homicide

    Fox Nation's 'Crime Stories with Nancy Grace' host reacts to the end of the Derek Chauvin murder trial.

  • Georgia's Abrams navigates voting law fight with eye on 2022

    President Joe Biden called Georgia's new voting law an “atrocity.” “These are laws that respond to an increase in voting by people of color,” Abrams told The Associated Press recently. The approach demonstrates how Abrams, a former and potentially future candidate for governor, is navigating the politics in the new battleground.

  • Michael Jordan set NBA Playoff record with 63 points | Dunk Bait

    LaJethro Jenkins celebrates Michael Jordan breaking the record and ending a playoff game with 63 points.

  • Suspect arrested after fatal shooting at suburban New York supermarket

    HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (Reuters) -Police arrested a suspected gunman on Tuesday about four hours after a shooting that left one man dead and two other people wounded at a crowded supermarket in a New York City suburb. "The subject has been apprehended and taken into custody," Nassau County Police said in a statement. The attack occurred shortly after 11 a.m. in the second-floor manager's office at a Stop & Shop supermarket in West Hempstead on Long Island east of New York City, according to Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder.

  • Vin Diesel to knock some blocks off in Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots movie

    Hasbro has essentially been running the table on big-screen adaptations of toys for the last 15 years or so, but its competitors over at Mattel have been quietly putting some plans together lately. There’s the new Barbie movie that has been in the works for years, with Margot Robbie now attached to star and Greta Gerwig(!) and Noah Baumbach(!) set to write the screenplay (we’re still not convinced that any of that is true), and in February we heard about Lil Yachty starring in an “action heist comedy” based on UNO (which also doesn’t make a lot of sense but we’re willing to roll with it). Now, Mattel seems to have landed on a much more straightforward movie pitch, with Variety reporting Vin Diesel is going to star in a live-action movie for Mattel and Universal based on Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots—the classic game about hammering on a little button until you either knock your opponent’s head off or break the game and then start to cry.

  • Chrissy Teigen Lost Her Child. Now She’s Doing a Fertility Campaign

    “I don’t want women to go through it alone.”

  • Walter Mondale changed the Senate filibuster, and he would have reformed it again

    Former Vice President Walter Mondale (D), who died Monday, led a successful effort to reform the filibuster in 1975, when he was a U.S. senator from Minnesota. Before Mondale and James Pearson (R-Kan.) introduced a resolution to reform cloture, the parliamentary mechanism to end a filibuster, at the beginning of the 94th Congress, a two-thirds majority of senators present and voting were needed to break a filibuster; Mondale and Pearson pushed for three-fifths of all senators voting and present. Senate Rule XXII, which governed cloture, "in its present form, has protected the right of debate at the expense of the right to decide," Mondale told his Senate colleagues. "Rule XXII has significantly impaired the ability of this body to function." Sen. James Allen (D-Ala.) led the opposition to the measure, and after several rancorous weeks of debate, the Senate agreed to a compromise resolution in which three-fifth of the entire Senate, or 60 senators, had to agree to invoke cloture and thwart a filibuster. That rule still stands for legislative filibusters, though once again there is clamor for reform amid obstruction. Earlier in his Senate career, Mondale supported a simple majority of 51 senators to quash a filibuster. And he and Pearson briefly set a precedent for a 51-vote cloture, James Wallner explained in 2019. But Mondale had changed his mind by then. "As I see it, it is an issue between the ability to paralyze, on the one hand, and the ability to require full ventilation of an issue, on the other," he said in 1971. "In my opinion, there are crucial issues which demand full consideration by the Senate." By 2011, Mondale was ready for another round of cloture reform. In 1975, senators hoped lowering the threshold to 60 votes from 67 "would preserve debate and deliberation while avoiding paralysis, and for a while it did," he wrote in a 2011 New York Times op-ed. "But it's now clear that our reform was insufficient for today's more partisan, increasingly gridlocked Senate." Mondale suggested lowering the threshold to 55 votes, or "requiring a filibustering senator to actually speak on the Senate floor for the duration of a filibuster." "I still would like to keep some of the filibuster," Mondale said in 2013. "I think the Senate should be different from the House. I'm looking for that mysterious line between requiring debate and consultation on the one hand and paralysis on the other hand. ... What we clearly have today is paralysis." More stories from theweek.comAll 40 movies nominated for an Oscar this year, rankedThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingBad Bunny's 2022 tour sold out. Does this mean concerts are back?

  • Negotiators see signs of progress in Iran nuclear talks

    Diplomats working in Vienna on a solution to bringing the United States back into the nuclear deal with Iran and world powers are taking a break from talks to consult with their leaders amid continued signs of progress, Russia's delegate said Tuesday. Mikhail Ulyanov said after a meeting of the deal's so-called Joint Commission of senior officials with representatives from France, Germany, Britain, China and Iran that they had noted "with satisfaction of the progress in negotiations to restore the nuclear deal." “The Commission will meet again early next week.”

  • Oregon town on Idaho border experiencing fairly predictable marijuana sales boom

    When Oregon legalized recreational marijuana in 2015, much of conservative Eastern Oregon did not join the green rush. Ontario, a town of about 11,000 people on the Idaho border, voted against allowing pot sales in 2016 — and then the smaller town of Huntington, 30 miles northwest of Ontario and 30 minutes farther from Boise, allowed dispensaries to open and was flooded with cash from Idaho weed tourists, Politico reports. "Huntington was soon receiving $100,000 in tax revenue from a single marijuana shop — half the 400-person city's annual budget." Ontario approved pot sales in 2018. Now, Ontario — best known as the home of Ore-Ida and the birthplace of the tater tot — is a weekend destination for residents of Boise and Idaho's Treasure Valley, who congregate mostly in a shopping center with a Home Depot, Walmart, fast food restaurants, and four cannabis dispensaries, Politico's Natalie Fertig reports. City Manager Adam Brown tells Politico that Idahoans make about 1,600 "unique trips" to Ontario every day, for tax-free shopping at the big-box stores but mostly for the weed, which is totally prohibited in Idaho. Ontario had $92 million in cannabis sales in 2020, according to Portland Business Journal, or $2,857 for every resident of Ontario's Malheur County. Multnomah County, which encompasses most of Portland, sold only $378 in weed for every resident in 2020, Politico reports. The $1.5 million in tax revenue Ontario raked in from marijuana last year was about 4 percent of the city's annual budget, and the town is expecting close to $3 million in weed taxes this year. "Ontario is just one of dozens of border communities around the country that have been transformed into marijuana boom towns thanks to the country's patchwork quilt of cannabis laws," Politico says. "Eighteen states now embrace full legalization, and all of them but California and Alaska share a border with at least one state where cannabis is illegal." In the last five months alone, New York, Virginia, New Mexico, New Jersey, Arizona, Montana, and South Dakota have legalized marijuana, motivated in part by the weed windfalls in neighboring states, Fertig notes. "Those new laws have created more than 20 regions potentially rich with border-crossing cannabis business." Read more at Politico. More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingFormer Trump aides are reportedly frustrated he didn't become vaccine 'salesman-in-chief' as plannedDonald Trump's most dangerous political legacy

  • Missouri lawmaker physically, sexually abused his kids, House ethics panel says

    The Missouri House could vote to expel Kansas City-area Rep. Rick Roeber as soon as Wednesday.

  • Dakota Johnson to Star in ‘Persuasion’ Based on Jane Austen’s Novel

    Dakota Johnson is set to star in “Persuasion,” based on the novel by Jane Austen, it was announced on Tuesday. Netflix and MRC Film have partnered on the film that will be directed by theater director Carrie Cracknell, who recently directed Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge in “Sea Wall/A Life on Broadway.” “Persuasion” will be her feature film directorial debut. Ron Bass and Alice Victoria are writing the screenplay. Andrew Lazar and Christina Weiss Lurie are producing, while executive producers are Elizabeth Cantillon via her untitled MRC Film Romance label, Michael Constable and David Fliegel. Also Read: Dakota Johnson to Star in 'Rodeo Queen' Mockumentary Series Directed by Carrie Brownstein for Amazon According to Netflix, the logline is: “Living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliot is an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities. When Frederick Wentworth–the dashing one she once sent away–crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances.” Johnson most recently starred in the drama “Our Friend” opposite Jason Segel. She will next be seen in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter” and Stephanie Allynne and Tig Notaro’s “Am I Ok?” Also Read: Dakota Johnson in Talks to Join Florence Pugh, Shia LaBeouf in 'Don't Worry Darling' Cantillon’s MRC Film label is in development on an adaptation of “28 Summers,” “Photos of You” and “Rosie’s Travelling Tea Shop.” MRC Film recently announced “The Mothership” starring Halle Berry with Netfix, and most recently released Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out” as well as “The Lovebirds” starring Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae, also with Netflix. Johnson is represented by WME and Untitled Entertainment. Read original story Dakota Johnson to Star in ‘Persuasion’ Based on Jane Austen’s Novel At TheWrap

  • Derek Chauvin found guilty of George Floyd’s murder

    Jury finds ex-Minneapolis police officer guilty on all countsChauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutesDerek Chauvin guilty verdict – follow live updatesLife of George Floyd: ‘He knew how to make people feel better’ Derek Chauvin has been convicted of murder for killing George Floyd by kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes, a crime that prompted waves of protests in support of racial justice in the US and across the world. The jury swiftly and unanimously convicted Chauvin of all the charges he faced – second- and third-degree murder, and manslaughter – after concluding that the white former Minneapolis police officer killed the 46-year-old Black man in May through a criminal assault, by pinning him to the ground so he could not breathe. Huge cheers immediately went up among a crowd of several hundred people outside the heavily fortified courthouse with people chanting “All three counts” and “Whose victory? Our victory!” “Don’t let anyone tell you protest doesn’t work,” a man told the crowd through a bullhorn. Floyd’s brother, Philonise, was the only family member in court. He sat praying in the minutes before the verdict and was visibly shaking as it was announced. As the guilty verdicts were proclaimed, he closed his eyes and nodded his head repeatedly. “I was just praying they would find him guilty. As an African American, we usually never get justice,” he said immediately afterwards. Benjamin Crump, a lawyer for the Floyd family, said in a statement: “Justice for Black America is justice for all of America. This case is a turning point in American history for accountability of law enforcement and sends a clear message we hope is heard clearly in every city and every state.” President Joe Biden, Vice-President Kamala Harris and Jill Biden, the first lady, called members of the Floyd family moments after the verdict, according to video posted by Crump. Biden told the family: “Nothing is going to make it all better, but at least now there is some justice.” He added: “We’re all so relieved.” At George Floyd Square, the makeshift memorial that has grown up in the street where Chauvin killed him, Mileesha Smith welcomed the verdicts. “This is just the beginning. God didn’t let him die in vain. We need the change and we got it,” she said. “It’s bigger than the verdict. What we’ve been fighting for this entire time. You’re telling us that we are right.” The convictions sent a wave of relief across large parts of a city that was badly hit by riots and looting in the days after Floyd’s death alongside peaceful protests. Hundreds of national guard troops had been deployed in preparation for an acquittal. Chauvin, who showed little emotion as the verdicts were read, was immediately taken into custody to await sentencing. He faces up to 40 years in prison but is likely to receive a shorter sentence, according to legal guidelines. Minnesota’s attorney general, Keith Ellison, welcomed the verdicts. “I would not call today’s verdict justice, however, because justice implies true restoration, but it is accountability which is the first step towards justice,” he said. “This verdict reminds us that we must make enduring enduring, systemic, societal change.” Derek Chavin arrives in court for the verdict on Tuesday afternoon. Photograph: AP The conviction does not put an end to the highly charged case, which reinvigorated the Black Lives Matter movement, as three other officers face trial later this year accused of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter. The speed of the verdicts, on just the second day of deliberation, suggests that the nine minutes and 29 seconds of video footage of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck – which sparked the protests that swept the US – was decisive in persuading the jurors a murder had been committed. But many activists remain sceptical about the significance of Chauvin’s prosecution, in part because the case was built around accusing the officer of failing to follow procedure and training rather than examining the fundamental issues around policing in the US, including the use of force. The second-degree murder charge required the jury to find that Chauvin committed a crime by kneeling on Floyd’s neck, which in turn led to his death. The prosecution put a persuasive case to the jury as a string of witnesses – including Chauvin’s former police colleagues, medical experts and bystanders – built a picture of an officer who exceeded his authority and training in pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds. Medical specialists described how the combined weight of Chauvin and two other police officers pinning Floyd to the street in a prone position would have had the effect of “grinding and crushing him until the very breath, the very life, was squeezed out of him”. A pulmonologist, Dr Martin Tobin, gave graphic testimony about Floyd’s desperate struggle to breathe as the position he was held in, pinned between police officers and the street with his cuffed hands pushed into his chest, meant he could barely use one of his lungs at all. “It’s like the left side is in a vice. It’s being pushed in from the street at the bottom and the way the handcuffs are manipulated … totally interfere with central features of how we breathe,” he said. The doctor told the jury that for nearly five minutes under Chauvin’s knee Floyd was still speaking which shows “that his oxygen levels were enough to keep his brain alive”. After that there is evidence of brain damage. The doctor said Floyd’s leg can be seen kicking out which is a sign of a myotonic seizure caused by lack of oxygen. Tobin said that when Floyd lost consciousness the level of oxygen in his lungs was well below half the normal amount. The defence attempted to claim Chauvin was following his training, but in convicting him of second-degree murder the jury rejected the assertion that the former police officer was permitted to put his knee on the victim’s neck for an extended period of time. The defence also attempted to claim that Chauvin’s actions had nothing to do with Floyd’s death, and that he died from a cardiac arrest caused by an enlarged and diseased heart, and exacerbated by drug use. But that did not wash with the jury, perhaps because the excruciating video of Floyd’s suffering revealed an officer who showed cavalier indifference as he defied calls from bystanders and even one of his fellow officers to remove his knee and help the detained man. Prosecution experts said that although Floyd had heart problems, he would not have died if it had not been for the police cutting off his oxygen supply.

  • As California recall looks likely, hard work begins for GOP

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom's critics almost certainly have qualified a recall election for the ballot, a remarkable feat in the heavily Democratic state. The chance to recapture the governorship in the most populous state is an energizing prospect for Republicans who have been locked out of statewide office for more than a decade.

  • Denver Nuggets sign veteran Austin Rivers to 10-day contract

    The Denver Nuggets bolstered their injury-depleted backcourt by signing veteran guard Austin Rivers to a 10-day contract Tuesday. Rivers is expected to be available when the Nuggets visit Portland on Wednesday night. Rivers appeared in 21 games this season with the New York Knicks before being traded and then waived by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

  • Former Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia pays homage to California upbringings with new collection at Roots of Fight

    The CC Sabathia collection follows last summer's announcement that Sabathia would serve as creative director for Roots of Fight.

  • Facebook says it will remove content that 'praises, celebrates or mocks George Floyd's death' ahead of Chauvin trial verdict

    In anticipation of the results of the Derek Chauvin trial, Facebook is making a major moderation change aimed at protecting George Floyd's memory.

  • The Browns and Eagles made the ‘Carson Wentz’ trade 5 years ago today

    The Browns picked up a ton of picks for Wentz