Nancy Pelosi booed during surprise appearance at NYC music festival, videos appear to show

Attendees of a music festival in New York City Saturday night appeared to boo House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after she made a surprise appearance at the event.

Pelosi, wearing a white pantsuit with a matching scarf, took to the stage of NYC’s Global Citizen music festival where she was booed by those in the audience, videos on social media appear to show.

After being introduced to the stage by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, an actress who is married to Nick Jonas, Pelosi briefly spoke about carbon pollution and climate change.

NYC MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO BOOED AT GLOBAL CITIZEN LIVE CONCERT

"As speaker of the house, I am here to thank you for your dazzling advocacy, entrepreneurial thinking, and determination as global citizens," she told the crowd, according to the New York Post.

The California representative can also be heard calling for "better water and air for our children" and "better-paying jobs and lower energy bills for their parents."

The crowd continued to react loudly to her comments.

Pelosi can also be heard mentioning her grandsons Paul and Thomas were in the audience.

The Jonas Brothers perform during the Global Citizen Festival at Central Park in New York on September 24, 2022. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Other people can be heard cheering Pelosi and applauding.

Mariah Carey, Metallica, The Jonas Brothers and Usher performed at the festival.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen also spoke at the Central Park event.