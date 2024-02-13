Nancy Pelosi Brutally Shades Trump Without Even Using His Name

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) put Donald Trump on blast on Monday ― and at one point found a dismissive way to refer to the former president without even using his name.

“I’ll just use this word that is really lacking on the Republican side, both in the Congress and with what’s-his-name who used to be president,” the former House speaker said on CNN. “Respect.”

The moment came during a discussion with Anderson Cooper about current House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), who lost two major votes on the House floor last week.

“What do you think of Speaker Johnson?” Cooper asked. “You would not have brought up bills you didn’t have the votes for.”

“Never,” Pelosi said. “Never.”

She said respect is the key to winning those votes.

“Respect your members. Listen to their concerns. Build your consensus, and then you come to the floor with the votes,” she said. “But you don’t come to the floor without the votes and then say, ‘Oh, I thought it was going to be different.’ No. This is objective numbers.”

Cooper: Did offer Speaker Johnson help on counting votes?



At another point, Cooper asked if she believed Trump would stand trial before the election and potentially accept the Republican nomination as a convicted felon.

“Who knows. This is a person who’s sanity is not on the level,” she said. “Thinks he’s above the law. He’s a national security risk. Just listen to his own words about encouraging Putin to invade countries that may not have paid what he thinks they should pay as NATO dues.”

