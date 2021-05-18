  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Pelosi calls for Israel-Palestinian cease-fire; Austin urges Israel against ground invasion

Michael Collins and Deirdre Shesgreen, USA TODAY
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Tuesday for a cease-fire in the Middle East, ratcheting up pressure on the Biden administration to intervene more forcefully to help end the deadly conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Calling Israel “our friend and ally,” Pelosi said it is in the U.S. national security interest to support security in Israel.

“Hamas exploited a volatile situation to initiate hostilities against Israel, launching more than 3,000 rockets, and as always, Israel has a right to defend herself,” Pelosi said in a statement.

“Now, after more than a week of hostilities, it has become even more apparent that a cease-fire is necessary,” she said. “There must be a serious effort on the part of both parties to end the violence and respect the rights of both the Israeli and Palestinian people.”

President Joe Biden expressed his support for a cease-fire on Monday in a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu but has not insisted on one publicly.

Defense secretary urges Israel against ground invasion

Behind the scenes, top Biden administration officials – including Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin – have urged Israeli military leaders not to escalate the conflict by launching a ground invasion, according to a person familiar with the matter. This person said the White House has been deeply concerned that would lead to a protracted weeks-long campaign.

The prospects of a ground invasion have now receded somewhat, this source said, and there's even some hope the conflict could wind down in a matter of days. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The U.S. is also urging Israel to make public the intelligence it relied on to strike an office building that housed The Associated Press and Al-Jazeera, this person said. That strike, which leveled the building, has triggered widespread outrage. The AP's CEO and others have demanded to see the intelligence and suggested it was an effort to censor media coverage of what's happening in Gaza.

A fireball and smoke billow up into the air during an Israeli airstrike on Gaza City early on Saturday, May 15, 2021. The strike targeted the Ansar compound, which is linked to the Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip.
A fireball and smoke billow up into the air during an Israeli airstrike on Gaza City early on Saturday, May 15, 2021. The strike targeted the Ansar compound, which is linked to the Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip.

Biden addresses Rep. Tlaib, others

On Tuesday, Biden referenced the conflict in the Middle East briefly while speaking at Ford Motor Co.'s electric-vehicle plant in Dearborn, Michigan.

During his opening remarks, Biden told Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Detroit Democrat who is the only Palestinian-American in the Congress, that he admired her passion and concern for other people and said he prayed that her family is well.

"I promise I'm going to do everything to see that they are in the West Bank," he said.

In a private conversation, Tlaib challenged the president to address the plight of the Palestinians.

"Palestinian human rights are not a bargaining chip and must be protected, not negotiated," Tlaib told Biden, according to her office. "The U.S. cannot continue to give the right-wing Netanyahu government billions each year to commit crimes against Palestinians."

Tuesday's developments come as a growing number of Democrats in Congress are calling for an end to the conflict and pressing Biden to become more engaged.

On Monday, 29 Democratic and independent senators issued a joint statement calling for an immediate cease-fire.

“To prevent any further loss of civilian life and to prevent further escalation of conflict in Israel and the Palestinian territories, we urge an immediate cease-fire,” said the group led by Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga.

More: Key players in the Israel-Palestinian conflict and why peace remains elusive in Gaza

Violence, protests erupt in West Bank

The calls by Pelosi and other members of Congress for a cease-fire came as the deadly tensions entered their second week.

A rocket launched from Gaza killed two Thai workers in southern Israel on Tuesday, police said, hours after Israeli airstrikes toppled a six-story building in the Palestinian territory that housed bookstores and educational centers. With the war showing no sign of abating, Palestinians in the region staged a general strike in a rare collective action against Israel’s policies.

Violence erupted at protests in the occupied West Bank, including in the city of Ramallah. Hundreds of Palestinians burned tires and hurled stones at an Israeli military checkpoint. Troops fired tear gas canisters at the crowd, and protesters picked up some of them and threw them back.

One protester was killed and more than 70 wounded – including 16 by live fire – in clashes with Israeli troops in Ramallah, Bethlehem, Hebron and other cities, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. The Israeli army said two soldiers were wounded by gunshots to the leg.

The general strike was an uncommon show of unity among Palestinian citizens of Israel, who make up 20% of its population, and those in the territories Israel seized in 1967 that the Palestinians have long sought for a future state. It threatened to further widen the conflict after a spasm of communal violence in Israel and protests across the West Bank last week.

Contributing: Courtney Subramanian, Todd Spangler, The Associated Press

Michael Collins covers the White House. Follow him on Twitter @mcollinsNEWS.

More: In the Israeli-Palestinian conflict the dying children capture our attention. What about the ones living?

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Israel-Hamas cease-fire urged by Pelosi, US warns against invasion

Recommended Stories

  • Israel thanks US for blocking UN statement calling for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

    Joe Biden tells Benjamin Netanyahu he supports end to fighting but stresses Israel’s right to self defence

  • Democracy activists plead guilty to illegal HK assembly

    Outside the District Court, democracy activists chanted slogans, posed for pictures with supporters and spoke to the media before their trial.Next Digital Ltd shares were suspended on Monday after authorities froze assets of its jailed owner Lai under a new national security law.Lai, a democracy activist and staunch Beijing critic, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for taking part in unauthorized assemblies during anti-government protests in Hong Kong in 2019, and is among the most high profile arrests made under the security law. Lai and nine other activists pleaded guilty in the District Court to charges of organizing an unauthorized assembly on October 1, 2019, China's national day, as a trial began on Monday.

  • The Latest: Biden expresses 'support' for Gaza cease-fire

    The White House says President Joe Biden has expressed “support” for a cease-fire during a call to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Biden’s move signals U.S. concern for an end to Israel’s part of hostilities with Hamas, although it falls short of joining growing Democratic Party demands for an immediate cease-fire. The White House says the president reiterated his firm support for Israel’s right to defend itself against indiscriminate rocket attacks.

  • How Biden policy is addressing the inherent racism behind the U.S. tax code

    Dorothy Brown, author of “The Whiteness of Wealth: How the Tax System Impoverishes Black Americans — And How We Can Fix It,” contends that “in general, our tax policies ignore the day-to-day reality of most Black Americans, who are still playing catch-up in a sys­tem that deliberately excluded them for many years.” The Biden administration is addressing this issue of closing wealth and equity gaps through a host of initiatives across the federal government. Specifically, the IRS and the Treasury Department are giving families of almost 90% of the nation’s children an automatic monthly refundable child tax credit.

  • Republican strategists say Biden is too boring to demonize in 2022 midterm campaigns: report

    For that reason, Republicans most likely plan to focus not on President Joe Biden's shortcomings but on the so-called radical left, Politico reported.

  • Pete Carroll shows he still has some youth after forced fumble in practice

    Age doesnt seem to be stopping Carroll from joining in on football drills that he should consider just watching.

  • Israeli-Palestinian fight spills over into social media

    Credit: Data: Zignal Labs; Chart: Axios VisualsAs outrage about the conflict in Gaza and misinformation about clashes between Palestinians and Israelis snowball online, social media companies face yet another test of their capacity to manage their platforms.Why it matters: Tensions between Israelis and Palestinians haven't been this high since the last round of combat in Gaza in 2014, and social media has become a much larger part of our everyday lives and media diets since then.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Images from the conflict are bringing it directly onto people's phones and screens as activism spikes and some users are finding their posts removed or their accounts frozen.Videos of Israel's "Iron Dome" air defense intercepting rockets across the sky in Gaza circulate daily.The world watched as a building housing the Associated Press and Al Jazeera in Gaza was blown up by the Israeli army, citing Hamas militants inside.Last week, a spokesman for Israel's prime minister tweeted a video purporting to show Palestinians launching rockets in a civilian area of Gaza — but the video was actually from 2018 and located elsewhere, per the New York Times.Other widely circulated posts falsely claimed that Israeli troops had invaded Gaza. Some of those were prompted by official statements on Twitter and to the media from the Israeli Defense Forces suggesting that Israel had sent troops in.Israel later said the reports were a mistake, but some Israeli press reports said were a deliberate tactical deception.By the numbers: New data from Zignal Labs provided to Axios shows social media support online for both sides spiked dramatically over the course of last week. Specifically, there's been an increase in use of the hashtags #freepalestine and #savepalestine, according to the Zignal data.What to watch: Israeli officials charge that extremists are exploiting the situation online.Last week, Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz told Facebook and TikTok executives that extremists were spreading disinformation about the conflict and urged them to take action to prevent violence.The other side: Pro-Palestinian activists have cited many instances of their content being taken down by Facebook and Instagram.Because Hamas, which governs Gaza, is designated as a terrorist organization by the U.S. State Department, some social platforms' rules — notably, Facebook's — bar posts by the group.The big picture: The social media battlefield has become an inevitable adjunct to every international conflict.The Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict was a prime example late last year, with unverified or outdated videos spreading rapidly online.Between the lines: This newest round of conflict between Palestinians and Israelis pushes social media companies onto treacherous terrain in two different ways.The bright line against terrorist groups gives content moderators an easy-to-apply reference point against Hamas, but for many supporters the wider Palestinian cause is a human rights issue.Meanwhile, angry debate over Israel's role can sometimes slide into broader slurs against Jewish people, which are forbidden by social media policies against hate speech.Our thought bubble: This bitter conflict is decades old, and long before there was a Facebook or a Twitter, people on both sides had trouble keeping arguments about it from getting out of hand.Efforts to police misinformation and keep discourse civil online are most at risk when the two sides of a conflict see entirely different facts and harbor generations-old hostility.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Opinion: Ethnic cleansing, corrupt leaders, terror: What readers are saying about Israel, Palestine

    The desire among the people for peace between Israel and Palestine seems to be there, many readers say. The problem is extremist, corrupt leadership.

  • Colonial Pipeline hit by brief network outage amid efforts to harden system

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Colonial Pipeline's said its scheduling system was back online on Tuesday after a network outage earlier in the day prevented customers from planning upcoming shipments on the biggest U.S. fuel pipeline. The disruption was caused by efforts by the company to harden its system as it restored service following a week-long outage due to a cyberattack, Colonial said, and was not the result of a reinfection of its network. After the ransomware attack forced Colonial to shut its entire network, thousands of gas stations across the U.S. southeast ran out of fuel.

  • Egypt building boom sparks hope, and anger too

    Egypt is in the middle of an unprecedented building boom. New roads and bridges are being driven through parts of Cairo. Entire new cities are planned, and one million low-cost homes. It's all meant to galvanise the country's economy after decades of rapid population growth and unplanned building. After overthrowing the country's first democratically elected leader in 2013, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has a lot invested in the project's success. But local people aren't sure what to make of it.People are worried says this man. Plans to widen existing roads will mean many homes have to be demolished, he says. Cairo residents who have been forced to move say they were given good new homes on the outskirts. But some lost access to work as a result of the relocation. Economists also have some doubts. Though most welcome the spending on infrastructure, some worry it leaves deeper economic problems untouched. Yezid Sayigh is senior fellow at the Carnegie Middle East Centre: "The problem is, is it necessary on this scale? Was it necessary to invest so much in road transport to the exclusion of other aspects of transport like railways? And what's very important is that behind all the investment in real estate or in infrastructure, there's very little investment in the rest of the productive economy.”Egypt's government says as much as $70 billion will be spent on transport projects over the decade to 2024. The government hopes better connections will help develop many regions, by linking them to transport and basic services. And few dispute that there are problems to be tackled. A World Bank study in 2014 estimated that congestion in Cairo costs Egypt 3.6% of its GDP. But it also warned that simply building roads won't solve the problem. As projects press ahead, that warning will soon be put to the test.

  • Here's 1 Surprising Ranking Where Moderna Handily Beats Pfizer

    The big drugmaker also tops Moderna on nearly every metric you can think of. Whether it's revenue, profit, market cap, or pipeline size, Pfizer easily beats its rival. Axios/Harris then surveyed a second group of Americans to rank the top 100 of the highly visible companies based on their corporate reputations.

  • Pogba, Diallo display Palestine flag after Man Utd match

    Paul Pogba and Manchester United team-mate Amad Diallo held up a Palestine flag on the Old Trafford pitch after Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Fulham.

  • Samsung just showed off new smartphone tech that’s blowing people’s minds

    When Samsung’s first Galaxy Fold arrived in 2019, it felt more like a proof of concept for foldable smartphones than a viable product to compete with the iPhone. A year and a half later, Samsung has released two more flagship foldables — the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold 2 — and the progress …

  • Israel vows to continue offensive in Gaza

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to continue the offensive against Hamas as violence continues for the second week, saying "the directive is to continue to strike at the targets of terrorism.

  • Judge raises doubts ahead of hearing on Bayer's $2 billion Roundup settlement deal

    (Reuters) -A federal judge on Tuesday questioned a $2 billion proposal by Bayer AG that would create a framework for resolving future claims that its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer, casting doubt on the plan a day before a key hearing. Bayer and class action attorneys hope U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco will give preliminary approval on Wednesday to create a class of people exposed to Roundup who could get sick in the future. The agreement would provide free medical exams and up to $200,000 in compensation if a class member is diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a cancer.

  • Israel-Gaza: Young Americans on the conflict - and online activism

    Online activism is shifting attitudes about the conflict. What do these young Americans think?

  • Hamas offers a cease-fire if conditions are met

    The proposal comes after days of escalating violence in the Middle East that has killed more than 200 people.

  • Giuliani admits telling Capitol rioters to engage in ‘trial by combat’ but insists it was ‘hyperbole’

    Former New York City mayor is facing lawsuit alleging he helped incite 6 January insurrection

  • ‘A sham and a con’: GOP-dominated board says Trump-backed ‘audit’ of votes in Arizona is making them a ‘laughing stock’

    The politicians call on the state Senate president to end the recount

  • ‘He should be tarred and feathered’: Fox News hosts tear into Prince Harry over First Amendment comments

    Former royal told Dax Shepard that amendment to Constitution was ‘bonkers’