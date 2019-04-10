Nancy Pelosi claims William Barr has 'gone off the rails' after attorney general claims US intelligence spied on Trump campaign

Nancy Pelosi has claimed William Barr has gone “off the rails”, after the attorney general alleged on Capitol Hill that US intelligence spied on members of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

In a further broadside amid efforts by Democrats to press Mr Barr to release a full copy of Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s alleged interference in election and possible collusion with Mr Trump, the speaker the House of Representatives, said Mr Barr’s behaviour was dismaying and disappointing.

“Let me just say how very dismaying and disappointing that the chief law enforcement officer of our country is going off the rails yesterday and today,” Ms Pelosi told reporters at the House Democrats’ annual issues retreat at a Virginia’s golf resort near Washington DC. “He is the attorney general of the United States of America, not the attorney general of Donald Trump.”

More follows.....