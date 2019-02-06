Nancy Pelosi clapped at Trump during State of the Union. The memes quickly followed

Nancy Pelosi clapped back. Literally.
During President Donald Trump's State of the Union address, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stood and clapped at the commander-in-chief with a grin that caught people's attention.
"But we must reject the politics of revenge, resistance, and retribution – and embrace the boundless potential of cooperation, compromise, and the common good," Trump said prior to Pelosi's clap.
Some broadcasts cut to New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other Democratic lawmakers staring, without joining their colleagues on both sides standing for a round of applause.
At the front of the House chamber, Pelosi looked at Trump, who turned around, and the viral moment was born.
State of the Union: Nancy Pelosi shifts between nice and ice with President Trump, VP Mike Pence
Pelosi gives Trump a standing ovation and nod of approval for his call to end "revenge politics." #SOTU #StateOfTheUnion pic.twitter.com/9X5pDtuhsn— Daniel Lewis (@Daniel_Lewis3) February 6, 2019
For context, here's where Pelosi delivered that clap #SOTU pic.twitter.com/vxnCdtcEeI— Brian Koerber (@bkurbs) February 6, 2019
Pelosi the Gawd with the most pettiest and sarcastic clap possible. We stan a queen #SOTU pic.twitter.com/5FahnpDaJZ— BG From the Bottom of the Map (@GhostFaceSigma) February 6, 2019
Just in case anyone wanted golf-clap-Pelosi with a transparent background: pic.twitter.com/zU9GMdY4fW— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) February 6, 2019
The best moment of the State of the Union Address was when Speaker Nancy Pelosi dog walked Trump with a single clap. This is her house, and Trump is an undocumented guest. pic.twitter.com/viFF7ECUvj— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) February 6, 2019
Pelosi golf clap or UF Gators chomp?#SOTU #SOTU2019— Michele Wright (@michelewrightTV) February 6, 2019
(Doug Mills/Pool via Reuters) pic.twitter.com/nPO7QQlk0n
Nancy Pelosi straight up giving Trump the baby shark here #SOTU pic.twitter.com/n4rCkIaxxP— Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) February 6, 2019
"We must reject the politics of revenge, resistance and retribution," Trump.— Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) February 6, 2019
Pelosi appeared to clap physically toward Trump.
Nancy Pelosi performed admirably, but the best sarcastic clap still belongs to Steve McQueen pic.twitter.com/CGd1rvHnJY— Eric Walkuski (@ericwalkuski) February 6, 2019
Prompt emoji updates are vital for a healthy @SlackHQ #PelosiClap pic.twitter.com/NgC0SewIj8— Colin Sullender (@shiruken) February 6, 2019
Nancy Pelosi clapping at Trump for giving her job back is the pettiness I aspire to live out in 2019 #sotu pic.twitter.com/DBw00CFRwG— Petty PhD (@petterpettygrew) February 6, 2019
Nancy Pelosi, Queen of Condescending Applause. pic.twitter.com/kgsb0uQNT9— Hillary Warned Us (@HillaryWarnedUs) February 6, 2019
