Nancy Pelosi’s daughter speaks out after hearing graphic audio of rioters looking to ‘shoot’ her mom

Nancy Pelosi's daughter has spoken out after hearing graphic audio of rioters hunting for her mother in the US Capitol after they broke in on 6 January.

"No, @GOP, I'm not 'moving on' from Trump's incitement to insurrection and his supporters' assassination attempt against the Speaker of the House. My Congresswoman. My mom. and most important - my children's beloved Mimi," Christine Pelosi wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

She added: "No unity without justice"

Included with her tweet was a screenshot of an exhibit shared by one of the House impeachment managers as they laid out their case to US senators during the Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump on Wednesday.

The exhibit was an arrest warrant for Dawn Bancroft and Diane Santos-Smith, two California women charged by federal prosecutors for their involvement in the insurrection.

No, @GOP, I’m not “moving on” from Trump’s incitement to insurrection and his supporters’ assassination attempt against the Speaker of the House. My Congresswoman. My mom. and most important - my children’s beloved Mimi.



No unity without justice. #ImpeachmentTrial pic.twitter.com/2m5lPQpNfE — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) February 10, 2021

In the arrest warrant, it detailed a video that involved Bancroft saying, "We broke into the Capitol ... we got inside, we did our part. We were looking for Nancy to shoot her in the friggin' brain but we didn't find her."

It was assumed Bancroft was referring to House Speaker Pelosi when looking "to shoot her in the friggin' brain."

Read more: Live updates from the Trump impeachment trial

The House speaker as well as Vice President Mike Pence were two people several rioters expressed interest in finding when breaching the US Capitol.

Audio from one video heard rioters yelling, "Hang Mike Pence" on the day of the insurrection. Another video used presented on Wednesday heard one man saying, "Where are you, Nancy? Oh Nancy, we're looking for you!"

Christine Pelosi shared this quote on her Twitter page after the audio was played and included a broken heart emoji to display how she felt about the clip.

FACTS: Pence and Pelosi lead Congress at work gaveling in the Electoral College certification joint session as Trump incited the deadly sedition mob that stormed the Capitol screaming “where’s Nancy?” and “hang Mike Pence” #ImpeachmentTrial pic.twitter.com/2Iq4wNtsa4 — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) February 10, 2021

Rioters were able to breach and ransack Ms Pelois's office on the day of the insurrection. Some of the people even took pictures at her desk, stole her mail, and destroyed other parts of her office. Several staff members were in Ms Pelosi's office at the time and had to barricade themselves in one conference room to avoid encountering the rioters.

House impeachment managers used a combination of audio, security footage, and videos to show the US senators the damage caused to the House speaker's office and staff, as well as the rioters intentions if they were to encounter Ms Pelosi.

House impeachment manager Stacey Plaskett, a Democrat representing the US Virgin Islands, said some of the mob had declared they wanted to kill Ms Pelosi if they found her.

"They did it because Donald Trump sent them on this mission," Ms Plaskett added.

Ms Pelosi was evacuated from the US Capitol building on 6 January after rioters were able to breach the building. So while they were filming themselves ransacking the House speaker's office and looking for her, she was in an undisclosed location away from the event.

The House speaker's daughter was live tweeting the impeachment trial on Wednesday, sharing with her followers her thoughts as the House impeachment managers presented their case.

"Smart to put focus back on Trump's angry sedition mob trying to assassinate the Vice President and the Speaker of the House," Christine wrote.

"FACTS: Pence and Pelosi lead Congress at work gaveling in the Electoral College certification joint session as Trump incited the deadly sedition mob that stormed the Capitol screaming 'where's Nancy?' and "hang Mike Pence," she added in a different tweet.

The House impeachment managers would wrap up their evidence against Mr Trump on Thursday. The former president's lawyers would then have the opportunity to present their case to the senators before a vote would take place.

