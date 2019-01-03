Nancy Pelosi declines to rule out impeaching Donald Trump as she becomes House speaker

Nancy Pelosi declined to rule out impeaching Donald Trump as she was sworn in as speaker for the US House of Representatives on Thursday, kicking off the Democratic Party’s control of the body.

Ms Pelosi, the 78-year-old Democrat congresswoman for California, became the first person in half a century to hold the role twice, having previously won the post during George W Bush’s presidency.

She took up the role after the Democrats managed to win back control of the House – one half of the US Congress – at the midterm elections last November.

It is a major headache for Mr Trump, with the US president’s political opponents now able to block his legislation and launch investigations into him through the chamber’s committees.

The Democrats could also use the position to impeach Mr Trump – the act of removing a sitting president from office.

Impeachment proceedings begin in the House and need a simple majority to pass. But the Senate, held by the Republicans, would also need to back the move for it to become binding.

Conducting a round of interview before taking up the position, Ms Pelosi, who effectively becomes the most powerful female politician in America, declined to rule out going for impeachment.

Ms Pelosi said the party would not pursue impeachment for political reasons but hinted a change in stance could come depending on what Robert Mueller, the special counsel leading the Russian election meddling investigation, uncovers.

“We have to wait and see what happens with the Mueller report,” Ms Pelosi told NBC’s Today show in an interview broadcast on Thursday.

“We shouldn't be impeaching for a political reason, and we shouldn't avoid impeachment for a political reason.”

In a sign of the enthusiasm in some quarters of the Democratic Party for the move, Brad Sherman, a congressman from California, said he would introduce articles of impeachment again in the House.

He made a similar move in 2017. There is not believed to be enough support to see the move gather real momentum, for now at least.

Ms Pelosi also queried US Justice Department guidelines that say a sitting US president cannot be indicted for a crime.

She said in an interview that the guidelines were not “conclusive”, adding: “'I think that is an open discussion in terms of the law.”