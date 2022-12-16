Nancy Pelosi Dings Donald Trump With Delicious 1-Liner During Meal Interview With CNN

Outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) sat down with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) at a restaurant for a joint interview with CNN’s Jamie Gangel.

And when asked by Gangel what a second Trump presidency would mean, Pelosi zinged: “I don’t think that we should talk about him while we’re eating.”

Schumer laughed.

“Really? Another Trump presidency?” Pelosi continued, before suggesting there’s “a need for an intervention there by his family or somebody.”

“I don’t think he’s on the level, no,” she added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Schumer talked about how Pelosi dealt with Trump during his presidency.

“I tell people Nancy instinctively knew how to handle Trump, because for her first, you know, 35, 40 years of life, she raised five children, and she knew how to deal with children. And that’s what helped her deal with Trump, because he ultimately was a child,” he said.

Both Pelosi and Schumer also said they would back President Joe Biden to run for the White House again in 2024.

“I think President Biden has done an excellent job as president of the United States,” said Pelosi. “I hope that he does seek reelection. He’s been a great president.

“Look at what he’s accomplished,” Schumer added. “He’s done an excellent, excellent job and if he runs, I’m gonna support him all the way.”

Watch the interview here:

Related...