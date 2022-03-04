Nancy Pelosi has disclosed her husband's new batch of investments, which include $2.9 million worth of Apple, Disney, PayPal and Amex shares

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has publicly disclosed a batch of stock trades made by her husband in January.

According to the disclosure, Paul Pelosi's new investments include $2.9 million in Apple, Walt Disney, PayPal, and Amex shares.

A House panel is due to debate a congressional stock trading ban that could include lawmakers' spouses.

According to a periodic transaction report dated Monday, Pelosi's husband invested between $250,000 and $500,000 in asset management firm AllianceBernstein. Under the STOCK Act, lawmakers must disclose stock transactions — be it their own or of family members — within 45 days.

The disclosure comes amid calls by lawmakers for members of Congress and their spouses to be barred from trading individual stocks. On Thursday, Insider's Kimberly Leonard reported that a US House panel plans to meet on March 16 to debate a congressional stock trading ban.

Punchbowl News reported in February that Pelosi was working on the ban. While she rejected the idea of a ban in December, she changed course the following month, signaling that she would be okay with letting lawmakers decide for themselves about it.

However, Pelosi has been largely noncommital on whether spouses should be included in any proposed ban.

The upcoming House panel meeting follows the release of Insider's "Conflicted Congress" report — a five-month investigation that found that dozens of lawmakers and at least 182 senior congressional staffers had failed to comply with the reporting requirements of the STOCK Act.

Pelosi's husband, financier Paul Pelosi, has been lauded as a star stock-picker for his winning trades, even prompting TikTokers to mimic his investments. His holdings in corporations — including Slack, Tesla, Alphabet, Facebook, and Netflix — have placed his wife in the 13th spot on Insider's list of 25 wealthiest members of Congress.

