Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul arrested for DUI in California

Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, was arrested late Saturday and charged with driving under the influence in California, booking records show.

Nancy Pelosi was not with him at the time of the arrest.

The bust was made in Napa County, Calif., and he was booked early Sunday morning, according to records obtained by the Daily News.

Paul Pelosi was hit with two misdemeanor counts related to unlawfully driving under the influence, the records show. His bail was set at $5,000.

The legal driving limit for blood alcohol concentration in California is 0.08%.

The booking records list Paul Pelosi’s age as 82 and height at 6-foot-2, and say he has brown eyes and hair.

“The Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast,” Drew Hammill, Nancy Pelosi’s spokesperson, said in a statement to The News.

Paul Pelosi, a San Francisco-born businessman who received an MBA degree from New York University, married Nancy Pelosi in 1963. He owns the venture capital investment and real estate company Financial Leasing Services, Inc.

The circumstances surrounding the arrest, which was first reported Sunday by TMZ, were not immediately available. The Napa Police Department didn’t immediately respond to a Daily News request for comment.

Nancy Pelosi, 82, was in Rhode Island Sunday to speak at Brown University’s commencement ceremony.

