Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, is attacked at San Francisco home

An intruder broke into the San Francisco home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday morning and attacked her husband, sending him to the hospital, a spokesman for the Democratic lawmaker said.

Paul Pelosi, an 82-year-old businessman, was expected to fully recover, and the attacker was arrested, said the spokesman, Drew Hammill.

Nancy Pelosi, who lives in the posh Pacific Heights neighborhood of San Francisco, was not in the city at the time of the early morning attack, Hammill said.

The motive for the attack was not immediately clear, though officials have raised concerns about politically motivated violence ahead of the Nov. 8 midterms.

In January 2021, vandals left grafiti and what appeared to be a pig’s head outside Pelosi’s San Francisco home, KGO-TV reported.

“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” Hammill said in a statement.

In New York, the Police Department has warned that extremist groups may target political rallies and polling stations as Election Day nears.

This story is developing and will be updated.