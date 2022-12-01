Nancy Pelosi says husband Paul is 'coming along' in his recovery from attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said her husband Paul is making progress in his recovery from the violent assault by a hammer-wielding assailant in their San Francisco home.

"He's coming along," Pelosi said when asked during her weekly press conference on Capitol Hill for an update on her husband's health. "It's going to take a while. Head injuries are, they have an impact beyond surgery. It's a big thing. I thank you for asking."

Pelosi also thanked people around the world for the outpouring of support for her and her husband following the Oct. 28 attack.

"From our grassroots activists to royalty around the world, everyone has sent in prayers, and we're believers, so we welcome that," she said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi addresses reporters during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., Thursday. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The suspect, David DePape, is facing numerous federal and state charges, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment of an elder, attempted kidnapping of a federal officer and an assault on the immediate family member of a federal officer.

According to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court, DePape was carrying a bag with zip ties and duct tape when he broke into the home and accosted 82-year-old Paul Pelosi, repeatedly asking, “Where is Nancy?”

Nancy Pelosi was in Washington, D.C., at the time of the incident.

Police tape is seen outside the home of the Pelosi in San Francisco on Oct. 28. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

During DePape's interview with police, he claimed his plan had been to hold Nancy Pelosi hostage and talk to her. He said that if she had told the truth, he intended to let her go, but that if she had lied, he would have broken her kneecaps. DePape said his assumption was that she would lie to him, according to the affidavit.

DePape allegedly told authorities he viewed her as “the leader of the pack” of lies told by the Democratic Party.

“DePape also later explained that by breaking Nancy’s kneecaps, she would then have to be wheeled into Congress, which would show other members of Congress there were consequences to actions,” the complaint states.

Story continues

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi arrive for the Kennedy Center Honors at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., Dec. 4, 2021. (Ken Cedeno/Reuters)

DePape said he was planning on restraining Paul Pelosi with zip ties. When the police arrived, Pelosi ran to the door and opened it. The two wrestled over the hammer DePape had brought into the residence, and DePape allegedly struck Pelosi with it, according to the complaint.

Paul Pelosi suffered a fractured skull and underwent surgery Friday. He was discharged on Nov. 3 and is expected to make a full recovery.